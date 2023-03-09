Two elderly women saved from apartment fire in Hollister

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said an apartment fire on the 1000 block of Nash Road broke out around 6:34 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said two elderly women were trapped inside their home when the fire started. Police assisted the fire department with evacuating the two women.

"The real hero here was a neighbor, who put themselves in harm’s way to help suppress the fire while we were responding to help evacuate the two residents for medical treatment," said Hollister Police.