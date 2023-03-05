Skip to Content
DUI results in one woman dead in two-vehicle crash in Watsonville

CHP Santa Cruz

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP Santa Cruz announced that a 26 year old Watsonville woman has died after a two vehicle crash took place at Holohan and Grimmer Roads.

Officers said that the crash took place at 10:22 p.m. on Saturday night. A 2007 Volvo XC90 was traveling southbound on Holohan Road and approaching Grimmer Road at an undetermined rate of speed. At the same time a 2015 Hyundai Elantra was traveling northbound on Holohan Road and approaching the Volvo.

For an unknown reason, 38-year-old Angelica Varon of Watsonville who was driving the Volvo crossed the solid double lines and collided head on with the Hyundai.

The driver of the Hyundai, 26-year-old Breanna Romero was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger inside the Hyundai, 25-year-old Kianna Hughes of Moreno Valley sustained major injuries and was transported to Natividad Hospital.

Varon was arrested on felony DUI charges and was also transported to Natividad Hospital for her major injuries.

The passenger inside the Volvo, 25-year-old Jesus Rocha Ayala of Watsonville transported himself to Watsonville Community Hospital to get treatment on major injuries he suffered.

CHP says the role of alcohol and drugs is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash.

