today at 10:14 AM
Published 10:12 AM

Sugar gliders found by CHP Santa Cruz after DUI crash arrest

CHP - Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP Santa Cruz said they made an unusual arrest Monday after reports of a crash.

CHP officers said they found a person who was DUI and arrested them. In their possession were also sugar gliders, which are restricted animals.

These are exotic nocturnal small marsupials, “related to kangaroos and koalas," according to petmd.com.

"Sugar gliders do not make good pets. They are wild animals whose complex needs can never be met in captivity," according to worldanimalprotection.ca. "Forcing them into a domestic life of confinement results in a pet that is suffering, unhappy and unhealthy."

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

