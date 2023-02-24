Santa Cruz Mountain residents asked to cancel all travel due to winter storm

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The County of Santa Cruz has advised that snow, ice, falling trees, and downed wires are impacting several roads throughout the Santa Cruz Mountains.

Residents are asked to cancel all travel plans unless it is an emergency.

"Public safety and road crews are significantly strained and rescues or other assistance may not be possible should travelers become stuck, trapped, or otherwise need assistance," said the county.

The National Weather Service says cold weather will persist through the weekend.

Libraries and other public facilities can be used to warm up, use public internet, and for other public facility use. Call ahead to confirm hours at locations, some may be impacted by the weather.

For a list of library branches, click here.

To track local power outages, visit www.pge.com/outages.

For local road impacts, visit www.sccroadclosure.org.

For state highway impacts, visit quickmap.dot.ca.gov.