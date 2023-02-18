Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 2:12 PM
Published 4:20 PM

Seaside Police identifies man who allegedly followed a high school student, will not be charged with any crimes

Katie Nicora

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV) - UPDATE ON FEB. 19, 2023 AT 1:51 PM: On Sunday afternoon, Seaside Police said that they have identified and made contact with a man who allegedly tried to follow and harassed a student near Seaside High School.

Police said he poses no immediate threat to any students at this time. Officers said after they interviewed the man they decided that he will not be charged with any crimes.

Seaside police looking for man who allegedly followed, harassed high school girl

Seaside Police said they need the community's help identifying a man who allegedly tried to follow and harass a student near Seaside High School on two occasions.

On Feb. 15th, the suspect tried to reach into the student's car and take her backpack while she was completing a slow, 3-point turn. The student was able to drive off. The suspect followed her, but could not keep up.

On Feb. 16th, the same student was on campus, near the school's exit. As she drove by, the suspect took photos of her and her car. He tried to follow her, but again, could not keep up.

Anyone who recognizes the pictured suspect is asked to contact Sergeant Hoffman at mhoffman@ci.seaside.ca.us

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Katie Nicora

Katie Nicora is the Dayside Producer for KION News Channel 5/46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content