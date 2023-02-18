Seaside Police identifies man who allegedly followed a high school student, will not be charged with any crimes

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV) - UPDATE ON FEB. 19, 2023 AT 1:51 PM: On Sunday afternoon, Seaside Police said that they have identified and made contact with a man who allegedly tried to follow and harassed a student near Seaside High School.

Police said he poses no immediate threat to any students at this time. Officers said after they interviewed the man they decided that he will not be charged with any crimes.

Seaside police looking for man who allegedly followed, harassed high school girl

Seaside Police said they need the community's help identifying a man who allegedly tried to follow and harass a student near Seaside High School on two occasions.

On Feb. 15th, the suspect tried to reach into the student's car and take her backpack while she was completing a slow, 3-point turn. The student was able to drive off. The suspect followed her, but could not keep up.

On Feb. 16th, the same student was on campus, near the school's exit. As she drove by, the suspect took photos of her and her car. He tried to follow her, but again, could not keep up.

Anyone who recognizes the pictured suspect is asked to contact Sergeant Hoffman at mhoffman@ci.seaside.ca.us