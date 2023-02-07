Skip to Content
Carmel High Principal put on administrative leave until end of 2023

CARMEL, Calif. (KION-TV)- In a special meeting the Carmel Unified School District has chosen to put Carmel High School Principal Jonathan Lyons on administrative leave until the end of 2023.

Superintendent Ted Knight says after the year is concluded Lyons would be put in another position within the school district but did not disclose what that new position would be.

Lyons was put on administrative leave in December due to a "lack of reporting and investigation of incidents of sexual harassment," said Knight.

There was a special meeting held Tuesday morning and parents said they were given less than 24 hours notice of the meeting. The meeting was for “public employee discipline/dismissal/release.”

Knight says this investigation is ongoing.

