50 best colleges on the West Coast

Canva
With thousands of colleges and universities in the United States, narrowing down the field can seem impossible for prospective students. The West Coast alone has a bevy of top-rated state schools and excellent private universities, ranging in student-body size from a few hundred to tens of thousands.
Using Niche’s 2023 Best Colleges in America list, Stacker found the best 50 schools on the West Coast. Niche’s rankings use data from the Department of Education on academics, admissions, and student life, along with reviews from current students and alumni. Four-year colleges in California, Oregon, and Washington state are included.
Whether you dream of spending the next four years lolling on a Southern California beach, spending weekends in trendy Seattle, or exploring nature around Portland, this list provides a wealth of options. You can pick your best fit based on categories like location, net price, and median earnings range. College search: handled.
Ian Dewar Photography // Shutterstock
#50. University of Puget Sound
Entrance sign with spring flowers.
– Location: Tacoma, Washington
– Acceptance rate: 87%
– Net price: $38,127
– SAT Range: 1110-1330
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $52,700
– Overall rank: #403
Michael Warwick // Shutterstock
#49. Willamette University
Eaton Hall building on Willamette University campus.
– Location: Salem, Oregon
– Acceptance rate: 80%
– Net price: $37,913
– SAT Range: 1100-1330
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $51,100
– Overall rank: #394
Colleen Michaels // Shutterstock
#48. University of Washington – Tacoma
Campus walkway on a sunny day.
– Location: Tacoma, Washington
– Acceptance rate: 86%
– Net price: $10,113
– SAT Range: 960-1180
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $57,700
– Overall rank: #389
Matt Gush // Shutterstock
#47. Azusa Pacific University
Aerial view of downtown Azusa.
– Location: Azusa, California
– Acceptance rate: 94%
– Net price: $31,367
– SAT Range: 1030-1260
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $51,100
– Overall rank: #378
Canva
#46. DigiPen Institute of Technology
Two college students studying together.
– Location: Redmond, Washington
– Acceptance rate: 38%
– Net price: $36,832
– SAT Range: 1140-1340
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $80,200
– Overall rank: #374
Canva
#45. Northwest University
Two college students studying together.
– Location: Kirkland, Washington
– Acceptance rate: 93%
– Net price: $21,825
– SAT Range: 1010-1230
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $41,300
– Overall rank: #342
Canva
#44. The Master’s University
College students in computer lab.
– Location: Santa Clarita, California
– Acceptance rate: 60%
– Net price: $29,567
– SAT Range: 990-1250
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $41,700
– Overall rank: #335
JBai_photo // Shutterstock
#43. California Baptist University
James building at California Baptist University.
– Location: Riverside, California
– Acceptance rate: 80%
– Net price: $27,883
– SAT Range: 990-1210
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $42,600
– Overall rank: #327
Canva
#42. University of the Pacific
Student writing in notebook with headphones on.
– Location: Stockton, California
– Acceptance rate: 71%
– Net price: $32,780
– SAT Range: 1080-1340
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $71,700
– Overall rank: #319
Ian Dewar Photography // Shutterstock
#41. Seattle Pacific University
University sign with flowers in spring.
– Location: Seattle
– Acceptance rate: 91%
– Net price: $28,367
– SAT Range: 1010-1160
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $49,100
– Overall rank: #315
Canva
#40. Stanbridge University – Orange County
Students looking at laptop screen.
– Location: Irvine, California
– Acceptance rate: 35%
– Net price: $24,969
– SAT Range: —
– Median earnings six years after graduation: No data available
– Overall rank: #309
Canva
#39. Vanguard University of Southern California
Three students wearing commencement gowns.
– Location: Costa Mesa, California
– Acceptance rate: 50%
– Net price: $21,667
– SAT Range: 950-1140
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $41,800
– Overall rank: #306
Canva
#38. Whitworth University
Student with laptop sitting in stairwell.
– Location: Spokane, Washington
– Acceptance rate: 91%
– Net price: $25,785
– SAT Range: 1050-1270
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $42,100
– Overall rank: #304
Therodrigoc // Shutterstock
#37. University of California – Riverside
UCR sign in summer.
– Location: Riverside, California
– Acceptance rate: 66%
– Net price: $11,948
– SAT Range: 1080-1280
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $49,700
– Overall rank: #277
Lori Butcher // Shutterstock
#36. Gonzaga University
Sign at the entrance to Gonzaga.
– Location: Spokane, Washington
– Acceptance rate: 73%
– Net price: $36,880
– SAT Range: 1160-1350
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $56,100
– Overall rank: #273
Steve Cukrov // Shutterstock
#35. Biola University
Entrance sign and flag at Biola University.
– Location: La Mirada, California
– Acceptance rate: 64%
– Net price: $34,713
– SAT Range: 1070-1290
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $44,500
– Overall rank: #268
VDB Photos // Shutterstock
#34. Seattle University
Seattle University sign on Capitol Hill campus.
– Location: Seattle, Washington
– Acceptance rate: 83%
– Net price: $36,843
– SAT Range: 1130-1330
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $56,500
– Overall rank: #259
Canva
#33. Whitman College
Group of students in lecture hall.
– Location: Walla Walla, Washington
– Acceptance rate: 54%
– Net price: $38,989
– SAT Range: 1230-1430
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $51,300
– Overall rank: #247
Joshua Rainey Photography // Shutterstock
#32. University of Oregon
Exterior Lillis School of Business building on a spring day.
– Location: Eugene, Oregon
– Acceptance rate: 84%
– Net price: $17,646
– SAT Range: 1090-1290
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $44,800
– Overall rank: #246
Lissandra Melo // Shutterstock
#31. University of San Francisco
Saint Ignatius Church on the University of San Francisco.
– Location: San Francisco, California
– Acceptance rate: 70%
– Net price: $42,801
– SAT Range: 1140-1330
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $62,300
– Overall rank: #207
Steve Cukrov // Shutterstock
#30. Chapman University
Students on Chapman University campus.
– Location: Orange, California
– Acceptance rate: 58%
– Net price: $44,327
– SAT Range: 1170-1350
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $54,500
– Overall rank: #196
Steve Smith // Shutterstock
#29. Washington State University
Elevated view of campus of Washington State University
– Location: Pullman, Washington
– Acceptance rate: 80%
– Net price: $17,931
– SAT Range: 1020-1210
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $50,600
– Overall rank: #193
Sara Hulan // Shutterstock
#28. Lewis & Clark College
Exterior view of campus building.
– Location: Portland, Oregon
– Acceptance rate: 80%
– Net price: $37,478
– SAT Range: 1210-1380
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $46,200
– Overall rank: #187
Ken Wolter // Shutterstock
#27. San Diego State University
San Diego State University banner on campus.
– Location: San Diego
– Acceptance rate: 37%
– Net price: $13,192
– SAT Range: 1090-1300
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $51,000
– Overall rank: #184
Bob Pool // Shutterstock
#26. Oregon State University
Weatherford Hall on OSU Campus,
– Location: Corvallis, Oregon
– Acceptance rate: 82%
– Net price: $21,444
– SAT Range: 1080-1310
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $49,600
– Overall rank: #179
Roaming Panda Photos // Shutterstock
#25. Point Loma Nazarene University
Oceanfront buildings at Point Loma Nazarene University.
– Location: San Diego
– Acceptance rate: 84%
– Net price: $34,644
– SAT Range: 1100-1290
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $50,900
– Overall rank: #175
Underawesternsky // Shutterstock
#24. California State University – Long Beach
Entrance sign and view of Walter Pyramid sports arena.
– Location: Long Beach, California
– Acceptance rate: 42%
– Net price: $10,568
– SAT Range: 1020-1240
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $48,100
– Overall rank: #168
Canva
#23. University of Portland
Group of students studying together in library.
– Location: Portland, Oregon
– Acceptance rate: 77%
– Net price: $37,317
– SAT Range: 1130-1320
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $58,800
– Overall rank: #159
Claudine Van Massenhove // Shutterstock
#22. California Polytechnic State University (Cal Poly) – San Luis Obispo
Grant M. Brown engineering building at campus entrance.
– Location: San Luis Obispo, California
– Acceptance rate: 38%
– Net price: $20,491
– SAT Range: 1240-1440
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $66,900
– Overall rank: #152
Kit Leong // Shutterstock
#21. University of San Diego
University of San Diego
– Location: San Diego, California
– Acceptance rate: 59%
– Net price: $37,547
– SAT Range: 1190-1370
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $60,000
– Overall rank: #146
Canva
#20. Loyola Marymount University
Loyola Marymount campus with palm trees.
– Location: Los Angeles
– Acceptance rate: 50%
– Net price: $48,758
– SAT Range: 1210-1390
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $61,300
– Overall rank: #145
Kit Leong // Shutterstock
#19. Occidental College
Morning view of Thorne Hall at Occidental College.
– Location: Los Angeles
– Acceptance rate: 41%
– Net price: $41,102
– SAT Range: 1270-1460
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $50,600
– Overall rank: #129
Benny Marty // Shutterstock
#18. Pepperdine University
Pepperdine University with American, California, and Malibu flags waving.
– Location: Malibu, California
– Acceptance rate: 42%
– Net price: $46,550
– SAT Range: 1200-1410
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $65,500
– Overall rank: #116
Png Studio Photography // Shutterstock
#17. Reed College
Brick building on Reed campus.
– Location: Portland, Oregon
– Acceptance rate: 42%
– Net price: $33,980
– SAT Range: 1320-1520
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $42,200
– Overall rank: #107
Sundry Photography // Shutterstock
#16. Santa Clara University
People visit Santa Clara University campus on a sunny day.
– Location: Santa Clara, California
– Acceptance rate: 51%
– Net price: $48,284
– SAT Range: 1270-1450
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $72,600
– Overall rank: #106
Jim_Brown_Photography // Shutterstock
#15. Scripps College
Scripps College campus in Claremont.
– Location: Claremont, California
– Acceptance rate: 35%
– Net price: $40,259
– SAT Range: 1320-1480
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $54,100
– Overall rank: #102
Barbara Kalbfleisch // Shutterstock
#14. Pitzer College
Entrance sign at Pitzer.
– Location: Claremont, California
– Acceptance rate: 17%
– Net price: $30,095
– SAT Range: 1300-1450
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $48,700
– Overall rank: #91
VDB Photos // Shutterstock
#13. University of California – Santa Barbara
Students in the Arbor Courtyard with Davidson Library in the background.
– Location: Santa Barbara, California
– Acceptance rate: 37%
– Net price: $17,223
– SAT Range: 1230-1460
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $55,300
– Overall rank: #89
Suchan // Shutterstock
#12. University of California – Davis
Building on the campus of the UCD.
– Location: Davis, California
– Acceptance rate: 46%
– Net price: $17,026
– SAT Range: 1160-1400
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $58,200
– Overall rank: #85
Kapi Ng // Shutterstock
#11. University of California – San Diego
Library walk with UCSD Geisel Library in the background.
– Location: La Jolla, California
– Acceptance rate: 37%
– Net price: $15,222
– SAT Range: 1270-1480
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $59,900
– Overall rank: #76
VDB Photos // Shutterstock
#10. University of Washington
Students walking on the quad outside of The Hub Student Union Building.
– Location: Seattle
– Acceptance rate: 56%
– Net price: $9,661
– SAT Range: 1200-1470
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $57,700
– Overall rank: #70
The Image Party // Shutterstock
#9. University of California – Irvine
Pedestrian bridge to UCI Student Center.
– Location: Irvine, California
– Acceptance rate: 30%
– Net price: $13,106
– SAT Range: 1230-1430
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $58,400
– Overall rank: #66
David A Litman // Shutterstock
#8. University of California – Berkeley
Students pass through Sather Gate at UCB.
– Location: Berkeley, California
– Acceptance rate: 17%
– Net price: $19,329
– SAT Range: 1310-1530
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $64,700
– Overall rank: #48
Jim_Brown_Photography // Shutterstock
#7. Claremont McKenna College
Fountain in front of an academic building at Claremont McKenna.
– Location: Claremont, California
– Acceptance rate: 13%
– Net price: $22,004
– SAT Range: 1330-1500
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $72,900
– Overall rank: #29
Hanson L // Shutterstock
#6. University of Southern California
USC sign at the Village.
– Location: Los Angeles
– Acceptance rate: 16%
– Net price: $39,759
– SAT Range: 1340-1530
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $74,000
– Overall rank: #28
David A Litman // Shutterstock
#5. University of California – Los Angeles
Students tour UCLA campus.
– Location: Los Angeles
– Acceptance rate: 14%
– Net price: $16,474
– SAT Range: —
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $60,700
– Overall rank: #24
Jim_Brown_Photography // Shutterstock
#4. Pomona College
Building on Pomona College campus.
– Location: Claremont, California
– Acceptance rate: 9%
– Net price: $30,392
– SAT Range: 1390-1540
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $58,100
– Overall rank: #20
Jim_Brown_Photography // Shutterstock
#3. Harvey Mudd College
Entrance sign to Harvey Mudd College.
– Location: Claremont, California
– Acceptance rate: 18%
– Net price: $37,192
– SAT Range: 1490-1570
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $88,800
– Overall rank: #18
Ken Wolter // Shutterstock
#2. California Institute of Technology
Beckman Institute at the California Institute of Technology.
– Location: Pasadena, California
– Acceptance rate: 7%
– Net price: $26,591
– SAT Range: 1530-1580
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $85,900
– Overall rank: #7
Canva
#1. Stanford University
Aerial view Stanford campus.
– Location: Stanford, California
– Acceptance rate: 5%
– Net price: $20,023
– SAT Range: 1420-1570
– Median earnings six years after graduation: $94,000
– Overall rank: #2
