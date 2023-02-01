Skip to Content
How home equity compares in each state


Canva

A suburban neighborhood.

Many American homeowners saw their wealth balloon over the last two years as the U.S. real estate market experienced an unprecedented frenzy.

Homeowners living in less populous western states, in particular, saw their housing values soar as remote work allowed many white-collar workers the flexibility to move further from urban centers and acquire more space at more affordable prices.

In Idaho, for example, home prices rose a whopping 41% between the third quarters of 2020 and 2022, respectively, according to Federal Housing Finance Agency data.

Portland Real Estate examined real estate data platform ATTOM‘s quarterly home equity report to see which states have the largest share of equity-rich homeowners in the third quarter of 2022. In the case of a tie, the raw number of homeowners was used.

Even as growth in home prices has slowed in the second half of this year, most American homeowners still saw home equity increase. Households are considered equity-rich, or “house-rich,” when the property owner’s outstanding mortgage balance is half or less than the home’s estimated market value. Nationally, about 48.5% of homes with mortgages were considered equity-rich in the third quarter, the 10th straight quarter of gains.

From 2002 to 2022, Americans have seen the portion of their wealth that’s tied up in residential real estate collectively grow by $20 trillion—an upward trend line that grew steeper in 2020 and 2021, according to the Federal Reserve.

Many of the most equity-rich homeowners are located on the West Coast, while the Midwest and South have the fewest. In today’s high-interest-rate environment, homeowners have limited routes for tapping the equity they’ve built up in their homes. Home equity lines of credit, or HELOCs, rose in popularity earlier this year but could become less attractive as interest rates climb higher.


Allison J. Hahn // Shutterstock

#51. Louisiana

A family home in Louisiana.

– Share of equity-rich homeowners: 24.5%
– Total equity-rich homeowners: 146,151


Canva

#50. Illinois

A home in Illinois.

– Share of equity-rich homeowners: 26.3%
– Total equity-rich homeowners: 644,018


CREATISTA // Shutterstock

#49. Alaska

A historic residential neighborhood in Ketchikan, Alaska.

– Share of equity-rich homeowners: 26.7%
– Total equity-rich homeowners: 33,541


Canva

#48. West Virginia

An aerial view of a neighborhood in West Virginia.

– Share of equity-rich homeowners: 29.3%
– Total equity-rich homeowners: 38,435


northlight // Shutterstock

#47. North Dakota

A modern residential neighborhood in Bismarck, North Dakota.

– Share of equity-rich homeowners: 30.9%
– Total equity-rich homeowners: 34,985


Mohamed R. Gohar // Shutterstock

#46. Iowa

A home in Iowa.

– Share of equity-rich homeowners: 31.1%
– Total equity-rich homeowners: 202,924


TLF Images // Shutterstock

#45. Mississippi

A vintage car parkerd in front of a wood house in Vicksburg, Mississippi.

– Share of equity-rich homeowners: 31.5%
– Total equity-rich homeowners: 45,462


tokar // Shutterstock

#44. Maryland

A neighborhood of multilevel single family homes in Maryland.

– Share of equity-rich homeowners: 31.5%
– Total equity-rich homeowners: 461,131


Lisa Eastman // Shutterstock

#43. Kansas

A large home in Kansas.

– Share of equity-rich homeowners: 34.0%
– Total equity-rich homeowners: 122,784


Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock

#42. Delaware

Residential upscale homes in Brookside, Delaware, as seen from an aerial view.

– Share of equity-rich homeowners: 34.2%
– Total equity-rich homeowners: 76,696


Vineyard Perspective // Shutterstock

#41. Oklahoma

A cute cottage in Oklahoma.

– Share of equity-rich homeowners: 34.6%
– Total equity-rich homeowners: 214,292


Noel V. Baebler // Shutterstock

#40. Virginia

A neighborhood in Richmond, Virginia, during early spring.

– Share of equity-rich homeowners: 34.9%
– Total equity-rich homeowners: 603,296


Feng Cheng // Shutterstock

#39. Connecticut

A house in Connecticut.

– Share of equity-rich homeowners: 35.5%
– Total equity-rich homeowners: 293,288


Sascha Burkard // Shutterstock

#38. Wyoming

A ranch home in Wyoming.

– Share of equity-rich homeowners: 35.7%
– Total equity-rich homeowners: 33,039


Suzanne Simon // Shutterstock

#36. Washington DC

Townhouses in Logan Circle, Washington D.C.

– Share of equity-rich homeowners: 36.6%
– Total equity-rich homeowners: 39,577


shuttersv // Shutterstock

#37. Arkansas

A residential neighborhood in Bentonville, Arkansas.

– Share of equity-rich homeowners: 36.6%
– Total equity-rich homeowners: 155,525


Denise Kappa // Shutterstock

#35. Ohio

A house in a suburban neighborhood of Cleveland.

– Share of equity-rich homeowners: 37.6%
– Total equity-rich homeowners: 859,318


LanaG // Shutterstock

#34. Missouri

A single-level home in Missouri.

– Share of equity-rich homeowners: 38.1%
– Total equity-rich homeowners: 409,025


M.S. Maklidrone // Shutterstock

#33. Alabama

An Alabama HOA Neighborhood during sunset.

– Share of equity-rich homeowners: 38.2%
– Total equity-rich homeowners: 248,445


Anne Kitzman // Shutterstock

#32. Kentucky

A horse farm in Kentucky.

– Share of equity-rich homeowners: 38.4%
– Total equity-rich homeowners: 238,027


Canva

#31. Pennsylvania

A neighborhood in Pennsylvania.

– Share of equity-rich homeowners: 38.7%
– Total equity-rich homeowners: 977,695


719production // Shutterstock

#30. Minnesota

A neighborhood in Minneapolis.

– Share of equity-rich homeowners: 39.1%
– Total equity-rich homeowners: 413,576


Canva

#29. New Jersey

A neighborhood in New Jersey.

– Share of equity-rich homeowners: 40.2%
– Total equity-rich homeowners: 742,225


Aspects and Angles // Shutterstock

#28. Nebraska

A luxury ranch-style home in Omaha, Nebraska.

– Share of equity-rich homeowners: 40.9%
– Total equity-rich homeowners: 143,265


RyanWilson10 // Shutterstock

#27. South Dakota

A modern home in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

– Share of equity-rich homeowners: 41.8%
– Total equity-rich homeowners: 20,200


James Meyer // Shutterstock

#26. Wisconsin

A residential neighborhood in Bayview, Wisconsin.

– Share of equity-rich homeowners: 42.4%
– Total equity-rich homeowners: 452,784


T-I // Shutterstock

#25. Michigan

A row of homes in East Lansing, Michigan.

– Share of equity-rich homeowners: 44.0%
– Total equity-rich homeowners: 814,323


Lindasj22 // Shutterstock

#24. Indiana

A new construction, two-story home in Carmel, Indiana.

– Share of equity-rich homeowners: 46.2%
– Total equity-rich homeowners: 527,123


turtix // Shutterstock

#23. New Mexico

A residential neighborhood in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

– Share of equity-rich homeowners: 46.3%
– Total equity-rich homeowners: 150,080


Canva

#22. New York

Townhouses in New York City.

– Share of equity-rich homeowners: 48.2%
– Total equity-rich homeowners: 1,090,860


Canva

#21. South Carolina

A suburban home in South Carolina.

– Share of equity-rich homeowners: 48.8%
– Total equity-rich homeowners: 431,314


Canva

#20. Georgia

Historic homes in Savannah, Georgia.

– Share of equity-rich homeowners: 50.7%
– Total equity-rich homeowners: 959,655


Jim Cumming // Shutterstock

#19. Montana

A country home in Montana during winter.

– Share of equity-rich homeowners: 51.5%
– Total equity-rich homeowners: 53,671


Jon Bilous // Shutterstock

#18. Rhode Island

A home in Providence, Rhode Island.

– Share of equity-rich homeowners: 53.4%
– Total equity-rich homeowners: 122,706


Gus Valente // Shutterstock

#17. North Carolina

A neighborhood in Indian Trail, North Carolina.

– Share of equity-rich homeowners: 54.0%
– Total equity-rich homeowners: 995,545


d murk photographs // Shutterstock

#16. Massachusetts

A residential neighborhood in Massachusetts.

– Share of equity-rich homeowners: 54.3%
– Total equity-rich homeowners: 838,201


Canva

#15. Oregon

A home in Portland, Oregon.

– Share of equity-rich homeowners: 55.0%
– Total equity-rich homeowners: 417,557


Canva

#14. New Hampshire

A neighborhood in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

– Share of equity-rich homeowners: 55.1%
– Total equity-rich homeowners: 157,349


Canva

#13. Colorado

A residential neighborhood in Colorado during autumn.

– Share of equity-rich homeowners: 55.4%
– Total equity-rich homeowners: 739,926


Canva

#12. Nevada

A neighborhood in Henderson, Nevada.

– Share of equity-rich homeowners: 55.8%
– Total equity-rich homeowners: 348,239


Canva

#11. Texas

A home in Texas.

– Share of equity-rich homeowners: 56.1%
– Total equity-rich homeowners: 2,507,257


eakkarat rangram // Shutterstock

#10. Tennessee

A family home in Knoxville, Tennessee.

– Share of equity-rich homeowners: 57.1%
– Total equity-rich homeowners: 748,126


Noel V. Baebler // Shutterstock

#9. Maine

A residential neighborhood block in Portland, Maine.

– Share of equity-rich homeowners: 57.5%
– Total equity-rich homeowners: 153,431


Canva

#8. Hawaii

A home in Kauai, Hawaii, with a double rainbow above it.

– Share of equity-rich homeowners: 59.0%
– Total equity-rich homeowners: 153,703


Canva

#7. California

An aerial view of a California suburb.

– Share of equity-rich homeowners: 60.6%
– Total equity-rich homeowners: 4,015,264


Canva

#6. Washington

An aerial view of neighborhood in Seattle.

– Share of equity-rich homeowners: 61.0%
– Total equity-rich homeowners: 998,944


Jason Finn // Shutterstock

#5. Utah

Homes in Highland, Utah, in a premium neighborhood with mountain and sky views.

– Share of equity-rich homeowners: 62.0%
– Total equity-rich homeowners: 385,344


Canva

#4. Florida

Neighborhoods in Florida.

– Share of equity-rich homeowners: 62.8%
– Total equity-rich homeowners: 2,709,062


Canva

#3. Arizona

A suburban housing development in Scottsdale, Arizona.

– Share of equity-rich homeowners: 63.4%
– Total equity-rich homeowners: 926,115


Charles Knowles // Shutterstock

#2. Idaho

An Idaho subdivision as viewed from above.

– Share of equity-rich homeowners: 65.8%
– Total equity-rich homeowners: 244,597


Canva

#1. Vermont

A neighborhood in Vermont.

– Share of equity-rich homeowners: 75.9%
– Total equity-rich homeowners: 14,036

This story originally appeared on Portland Real Estate and was produced and
distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.

Stacker

