States where the most households own more than the typical 2 vehicles

Two cars parked in a driveway.

If you are one of the millions of Americans who commutes to work every day or otherwise relies on a car to get around, you are among the majority. Most Americans have access to at least one vehicle, and in fact, the average American household owns two. Around 8% of Americans don’t own any vehicles, while two is most common, and 1 in 5 households owns three or more vehicles, according to Census Bureau data.

Stacker ranked states which had the largest portion of households that own more than the typical two vehicles using Census Bureau data from 2021, the most recent data available.

Whether your household has more than one vehicle depends in part on where you live. For instance, the states where the largest portions of the public own three or more vehicles are what some people call “flyover” states and mountainous regions of the U.S., where other forms of transportation are likely not as easily accessible.

Similarly, rural areas tend to have a higher percentage of these many-vehicle-owning households. For this list, Stacker used Census Bureau data on metropolitan and nonmetropolitan areas to determine the percentage of eligible households located in urban and rural areas, respectively. Percentages do not add to 100 because some of the population live in areas defined as mixed metropolitan by the Census Bureau.

Owning a vehicle is not cheap, so it’s no surprise that households that own three or more vehicles also tend to boast above-average household incomes.



Mountainous states lead the U.S. in vehicle ownership by household

A map of U.S. states colored in by which states have the most households that own more than two vehicles. Plains states and mountainous states are colored the darkest. California also measures high.

Among states with the largest concentration of households with many vehicles, so-called “flyover” states top the list. These central states—which have fewer inhabitants than the East and West Coasts—are called “flyovers” due to the high number of cross-country flights that pass over them.

There are likely several factors that led to this, including more limited access to alternative forms of transportation, a larger rural population, and greater average household size.



Alan Budman // Shutterstock

51. District of Columbia

Driveway view of the stone facade of a house with two cars facing in different directions.

– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 4.04%

– Those households’ median income: $210,000

4% urban households have more than 2 vehicles

Data not available about how many rural households have more than 2 vehicles



ND700 // Shutterstock

50. New York

Modern residential houses with cars in the driveway.

– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 14.32%

– Those households’ median income: $141,800

13% urban households have more than 2 vehicles

18% rural households have more than 2 vehicles



Civdis // Shutterstock

49. Florida

House in Florida on a Sunny Day.

– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 16.71%

– Those households’ median income: $109,100

16% urban households have more than 2 vehicles

21% rural households have more than 2 vehicles



rSnapshotPhotos // Shutterstock

48. Louisiana

Suburban Ranch home with parked cars in the driveway.

– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 17.10%

– Those households’ median income: $98,000

16% urban households have more than 2 vehicles

21% rural households have more than 2 vehicles



rSnapshotPhotos // Shutterstock

47. Massachusetts

Country home with two cars in driveway on a sunny blue sky day.

– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 17.60%

– Those households’ median income: $162,000

17% urban households have more than 2 vehicles

Data not available about how many rural households have more than 2 vehicles



Imagenet // Shutterstock

46. Rhode Island

Main entrance of residential house with car and truck parked on concrete driveway in front.

– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 18.29%

– Those households’ median income: $134,000

18% urban households have more than 2 vehicles

Data not available about how many rural households have more than 2 vehicles



Yauhen_D // Shutterstock

45. New Jersey

Tesla Model X P90D and 75D on a parking lot.

– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 19.93%

– Those households’ median income: $160,000

20% urban households have more than 2 vehicles

Data not available about how many rural households have more than 2 vehicles



Bilanol // Shutterstock

44. Illinois

City traffic with many cars parked in line on street side.

– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 20.01%

– Those households’ median income: $116,000

18% urban households have more than 2 vehicles

25% rural households have more than 2 vehicles



Imagenet // Shutterstock

43. Vermont

Brand new farmer’s house with car parked on driveway in front.

– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 20.07%

– Those households’ median income: $115,000

19% urban households have more than 2 vehicles

20% rural households have more than 2 vehicles



David Smart // Shutterstock

42. Delaware

Door, house, and car keys hanging on hooks on a wall.

– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 20.26%

– Those households’ median income: $116,300

20% urban households have more than 2 vehicles

Data not available about how many rural households have more than 2 vehicles



SKT Studio // Shutterstock

41. Maine

Close-up front of new silver car parking on the asphalt road.

– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 20.75%

– Those households’ median income: $105,000

21% urban households have more than 2 vehicles

21% rural households have more than 2 vehicles



Alizada Studios // Shutterstock

40. West Virginia

View with cars and people on a cloudy day.

– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 20.86%

– Those households’ median income: $96,000

17% urban households have more than 2 vehicles

22% rural households have more than 2 vehicles



Christian Hinkle // Shutterstock

39. Pennsylvania

Aerial of the Small Town surrounded by farmland in Shrewsbury, Pennsylvania.

– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 21.10%

– Those households’ median income: $115,650

20% urban households have more than 2 vehicles

24% rural households have more than 2 vehicles



Bilanol // Shutterstock

38. Michigan

Car parked in front of wide garage double door on concrete driveway.

– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 21.25%

– Those households’ median income: $108,900

21% urban households have more than 2 vehicles

22% rural households have more than 2 vehicles



Miro Vrlik Photography // Shutterstock

37. Connecticut

Traffic on Post road in Westport, Connecticut.

– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 21.30%

– Those households’ median income: $153,000

21% urban households have more than 2 vehicles

24% rural households have more than 2 vehicles



oksana.perkins // Shutterstock

36. Alaska

Yellow van on street of Hyder, Alaska.

– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 21.36%

– Those households’ median income: $135,300

23% urban households have more than 2 vehicles

9% rural households have more than 2 vehicles



trekandshoot // Shutterstock

35. Nevada

Aerial view of Summerlin streets and homes in suburban Las Vegas, Nevada.

– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 22.21%

– Those households’ median income: $112,700

21% urban households have more than 2 vehicles

35% rural households have more than 2 vehicles



Denise Kappa // Shutterstock

34. Ohio

An American Ohio suburban home with one car in the driveway.

– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 22.22%

– Those households’ median income: $105,200

21% urban households have more than 2 vehicles

28% rural households have more than 2 vehicles



Allison J. Hahn // Shutterstock

33. Arizona

Aerial of a neighborhood in Phoenix.

– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 22.25%

– Those households’ median income: $110,500

22% urban households have more than 2 vehicles

24% rural households have more than 2 vehicles



tokar // Shutterstock

32. Maryland

Aerial view of classic upper middle class neighborhood street in Maryland.

– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 22.99%

– Those households’ median income: $152,000

23% urban households have more than 2 vehicles

Data not available about how many rural households have more than 2 vehicles



Roschetzky Photography // Shutterstock

31. Texas

Aerial drone view of the Brushy Creek neighborhood in Austin suburb of Round Rock.

– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 23.10%

– Those households’ median income: $107,000

22% urban households have more than 2 vehicles

23% rural households have more than 2 vehicles



Rise Up Aerial // Shutterstock

30. New Hampshire

Bramber Green Neighborhood in Greenland, New Hampshire.

– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 23.92%

– Those households’ median income: $137,100

23% urban households have more than 2 vehicles

24% rural households have more than 2 vehicles



TLF Images // Shutterstock

29. Mississippi

Vintage car parkerd in front of a wood house in the city of Vicksburg.

– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 24.06%

– Those households’ median income: $87,200

24% urban households have more than 2 vehicles

24% rural households have more than 2 vehicles



Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock

28. South Carolina

Downtown with people walking and cars parked on road.

– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 24.07%

– Those households’ median income: $95,000

23% urban households have more than 2 vehicles

24% rural households have more than 2 vehicles



anthony heflin // Shutterstock

27. Kentucky

Horse Farm, Kentucky Bluegrass.

– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 24.17%

– Those households’ median income: $94,300

20% urban households have more than 2 vehicles

25% rural households have more than 2 vehicles



K.E.V // Shutterstock

26. Indiana

Key holder with keys hanging on the wall.

– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 24.33%

– Those households’ median income: $99,000

22% urban households have more than 2 vehicles

28% rural households have more than 2 vehicles



shuttersv // Shutterstock

25. Arkansas

Street view of downtown Bentonville.

– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 24.49%

– Those households’ median income: $85,000

24% urban households have more than 2 vehicles

26% rural households have more than 2 vehicles



Sabrina Janelle Gordon // Shutterstock

24. Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri street with colorful historic homes during the winter.

– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 24.65%

– Those households’ median income: $99,400

22% urban households have more than 2 vehicles

28% rural households have more than 2 vehicles



Gorloff-KV // Shutterstock

23. Georgia

Suburban modern car and ATV in double garage interior.

– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 24.96%

– Those households’ median income: $104,700

23% urban households have more than 2 vehicles

27% rural households have more than 2 vehicles



lumen-digital // Shutterstock

22. Oklahoma

Cars for sale parked in a row.

– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 25.26%

– Those households’ median income: $89,000

22% urban households have more than 2 vehicles

28% rural households have more than 2 vehicles



Stephanie Braconnier // Shutterstock

21. Oregon

Residential neighborhood with parked cars and beautiful homes.

– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 25.37%

– Those households’ median income: $110,000

24% urban households have more than 2 vehicles

35% rural households have more than 2 vehicles



Alexandre G. ROSA // Shutterstock

20. Hawaii

Aerial view of the rooftops of the Hawaii Kai residential neighborhood.

– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 25.53%

– Those households’ median income: $157,500

24% urban households have more than 2 vehicles

27% rural households have more than 2 vehicles



turtix // Shutterstock

19. New Mexico

Albuquerque residential suburbs, New Mexico.

– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 25.83%

– Those households’ median income: $91,400

25% urban households have more than 2 vehicles

28% rural households have more than 2 vehicles



Bilanol // Shutterstock

18. North Carolina

Top-down aerial view of a house with red roof and yard with two parked new cars.

– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 25.88%

– Those households’ median income: $97,000

24% urban households have more than 2 vehicles

28% rural households have more than 2 vehicles



ADLC // Shutterstock

17. California

Aerial shot from above of Los Angeles neighborhood.

– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 26.33%

– Those households’ median income: $129,000

26% urban households have more than 2 vehicles

29% rural households have more than 2 vehicles



Gorloff-KV // Shutterstock

16. Tennessee

Home garage with two vehicles, interior.

– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 26.62%

– Those households’ median income: $97,000

24% urban households have more than 2 vehicles

30% rural households have more than 2 vehicles



Foolish Productions // Shutterstock

15. Virginia

Morning Sun in a Suburban Virginia Neighborhood.

– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 26.80%

– Those households’ median income: $125,000

24% urban households have more than 2 vehicles

31% rural households have more than 2 vehicles



James Meyer // Shutterstock

14. Wisconsin

Aerial of a neighborhood in Bayview, Wisconsin.

– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 26.88%

– Those households’ median income: $105,100

22% urban households have more than 2 vehicles

29% rural households have more than 2 vehicles



Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock

13. Alabama

Downtown Montgomery, Alabama skyline.

– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 26.93%

– Those households’ median income: $92,000

26% urban households have more than 2 vehicles

31% rural households have more than 2 vehicles



Ann Cantelow // Shutterstock

12. Colorado

Suburban street scene with cars parked on street.

– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 27.01%

– Those households’ median income: $124,700

26% urban households have more than 2 vehicles

33% rural households have more than 2 vehicles



Bilanol // Shutterstock

11. Washington

Car parked in front of wide garage double door.

– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 27.98%

– Those households’ median income: $124,000

27% urban households have more than 2 vehicles

31% rural households have more than 2 vehicles



SkunkChunk // Shutterstock

10. Kansas

Keychain on key hook with front door in background.

– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 28.69%

– Those households’ median income: $97,900

24% urban households have more than 2 vehicles

32% rural households have more than 2 vehicles



Allison J. Hahn // Shutterstock

9. Iowa

An aerial view of neighborhood development.

– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 28.93%

– Those households’ median income: $96,410

24% urban households have more than 2 vehicles

31% rural households have more than 2 vehicles



Sandra Burm // Shutterstock

8. Minnesota

Street view of downtown stores and restaurants and cars parked alongside.

– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 29.97%

– Those households’ median income: $113,000

23% urban households have more than 2 vehicles

35% rural households have more than 2 vehicles



Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

7. Nebraska

Aerial View of Lincoln, Nebraska.

– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 30.74%

– Those households’ median income: $100,000

21% urban households have more than 2 vehicles

38% rural households have more than 2 vehicles



Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

6. South Dakota

Aerial View of Murdo, South Dakota.

– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 33.56%

– Those households’ median income: $95,300

23% urban households have more than 2 vehicles

33% rural households have more than 2 vehicles



GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock

5. Wyoming

Panoramic aerial view of town and cars in Jackson Hole.

– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 33.58%

– Those households’ median income: $94,000

Data not available about how many urban households have more than 2 vehicles

35% rural households have more than 2 vehicles



Charles Knowles // Shutterstock

4. Idaho

Large-sized homes line streets with cars in small town.

– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 34.47%

– Those households’ median income: $93,300

31% urban households have more than 2 vehicles

38% rural households have more than 2 vehicles



Kirkam // Shutterstock

3. North Dakota

Aerial view of sunset over Fargo, North Dakota.

– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 34.84%

– Those households’ median income: $100,000

27% urban households have more than 2 vehicles

38% rural households have more than 2 vehicles



Jason Finn // Shutterstock

2. Utah

Houses in a town in Utah valley.

– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 35.15%

– Those households’ median income: $122,100

34% urban households have more than 2 vehicles

37% rural households have more than 2 vehicles



Jim Black // Shutterstock

1. Montana

A ranch somewhere in Montana nestled beneath majestic mountains.

– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 36.45%

– Those households’ median income: $92,840

27% urban households have more than 2 vehicles

34% rural households have more than 2 vehicles

