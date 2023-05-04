

The most popular dog names of 2022 in every state

A small brown and white puppy sitting in the grass with yellow flowers.

You’ve done everything on your checklist. Got pet insurance and found a great, affordable veterinarian. Didn’t forget to puppy-proof the house and scanned high and low for the best quality dog food. Just one important thing left to decide: What will you name your new furry family member?

In the past century, our furry best friends have had various commonly found names. Spike, Fido, and Buddy have proved popular. But whether you go with a much-loved classic or if you’re looking for something more unique, you want to make sure it’s just right. To find out which names are favorites today, Wag! ranked the top 10 most popular dog names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., based on data provided by its users.

So what’s in a name, you might ask? Sometimes, what you see is what you get. Other times, it’s quite the complete opposite. According to the PetHelpful, the ideal dog name should be kept to one to two syllables, which helps get your puppy’s attention faster. Another helpful tip: Pick a name you won’t get tired of repeating.

Out of all the commonly picked names, four consistently appeared in all 51 lists. Bella, Luna, Max, and Charlie rank nationally at #1, #2, #3, and #4, respectively. Number five’s entry, Lucy, didn’t make the cut in the top 10 of five states. The most unique top 10 names came from Hawaii. Alex, Koa, and Kona solely appear on the list of the Aloha state. Just six other states, plus Washington D.C., have at least one dog name that appears only on their lists. Alaska, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming each have two unique dog names, while Idaho, Washington D.C., and New Hampshire have one each.

Find out if your canine companion’s name made the cut!



Alabama

A white fluffy dog lying in the grass.

The most popular dog names in Alabama are:

#1. Bella

#2. Max

#3. Luna

#4. Charlie

#5. Lucy

#6. Cooper

#7. Daisy

#8. Bear

#9. Sadie

#10. Bailey



Alaska

A group of sled dogs running in the snow toward the sun.

The most popular dog names in Alaska are:

#1. Chara

#2. Luna

#3. Bella

#4. Max

#5. Koda (tied)

#5. Charlie (tied)

#7. Cooper

#8. Bailey

#9. Lucy

#10. Athena (tied)

#10. Buddy (tied)

#10. Moose (tied)



Arizona

A dog on a leash in the desert landscape of Sedona.

The most popular dog names in Arizona are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Max

#4. Charlie

#5. Daisy

#6. Lucy

#7. Buddy

#8. Coco

#9. Milo

#10. Lola



Arkansas

A pug running in the grass.

The most popular dog names in Arkansas are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Max

#4. Charlie

#5. Lucy

#6. Daisy

#7. Bear

#8. Sadie

#9. Buddy

#10. Stella



California

A brown dog in the hills.

The most popular dog names in California are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Max

#4. Charlie

#5. Coco

#6. Lola

#7. Lucy

#8. Daisy

#9. Buddy

#10. Milo



Colorado

A brown dog wearing saddle bags in the mountains.

The most popular dog names in Colorado are:

#1. Luna

#2. Bella

#3. Charlie

#4. Lucy

#5. Max

#6. Daisy

#7. Cooper

#8. Bailey

#9. Bear

#10. Lola



Connecticut

A person walking with a husky in the snow.

The most popular dog names in Connecticut are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Max

#4. Charlie

#5. Cooper

#6. Bailey

#7. Lucy

#8. Daisy

#9. Rocky

#10. Coco



Delaware

A golden retriever.

The most popular dog names in Delaware are:

#1. Bella

#2. Max

#3. Bailey

#4. Charlie

#5. Luna

#6. Daisy

#7. Cooper

#8. Milo (tied)

#8. Lucy (tied)

#10. Coco



Florida

A dog napping on the beach.

The most popular dog names in Florida are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Max

#4. Coco

#5. Lola

#6. Charlie

#7. Milo

#8. Daisy

#9. Lucy

#10. Bailey



Georgia

A small brown-and-white dog.

The most popular dog names in Georgia are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Max

#4. Charlie

#5. Lucy

#6. Bailey

#7. Coco

#8. Daisy

#9. Cooper

#10. Lola



Hawaii

A small white dog running on the beach.

The most popular dog names in Hawaii are:

#1. Alex

#2. Milo

#3. Bella

#4. Luna

#5. Kona

#6. Nala

#7. Koa

#8. Buddy

#9. Max

#10. Daisy (tied)

#10. Charlie (tied)

#10. Duke (tied)



Idaho

A brown Labrador sitting on a rock with mountains in the background.

The most popular dog names in Idaho are:

#1. Charlie

#2. Bella

#3. Daisy

#4. Luna

#5. Max

#6. Lucy

#7. Cooper

#8. Molly (tied)

#8. Bear (tied)

#10. Winston



Illinois

A small brown poodle.

The most popular dog names in Illinois are:

#1. Bella

#2. Charlie

#3. Max

#4. Luna

#5. Coco

#6. Lucy

#7. Cooper

#8. Daisy

#9. Lola

#10. Buddy



Indiana

A black-and-white dog running with a ball in its mouth.

The most popular dog names in Indiana are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Max

#4. Charlie

#5. Lucy

#6. Daisy

#7. Cooper

#8. Bailey

#9. Milo

#10. Buddy



Iowa

A white-and-brown bulldog running with a stick.

The most popular dog names in Iowa are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Charlie

#4. Max

#5. Lucy

#6. Daisy

#7. Cooper

#8. Stella

#9. Bailey

#10. Bear



Kansas

A black-and-white pointer dog outside.

The most popular dog names in Kansas are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Charlie

#4. Max

#5. Lucy

#6. Daisy

#7. Bear

#8. Buddy

#9. Cooper

#10. Stella



Kentucky

A brown Labrador looking through a fence.

The most popular dog names in Kentucky are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Max

#4. Charlie

#5. Lucy

#6. Cooper

#7. Daisy

#8. Milo

#9. Sadie

#10. Molly



Louisiana

A Catahoula leopard dog.

The most popular dog names in Louisiana are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Max

#4. Charlie

#5. Lucy

#6. Buddy

#7. Daisy

#8. Cooper (tied)

#8. Lola (tied)

#10. Coco



Maine

A collie dog outside.

The most popular dog names in Maine are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Lucy

#4. Max

#5. Charlie

#6. Daisy

#7. Buddy

#8. Molly

#9. Bailey

#10. Cooper



Maryland

A small brown-and-white dog sitting by the door holding a leash in its mouth.

The most popular dog names in Maryland are:

#1. Bella

#2. Max

#3. Luna

#4. Charlie

#5. Bailey

#6. Milo

#7. Lucy

#8. Coco

#9. Rocky

#10. Daisy



Massachusetts

A brown dog on a fallen tree over the river.

The most popular dog names in Massachusetts are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Charlie

#4. Max

#5. Bailey

#6. Cooper

#7. Lucy

#8. Lola

#9. Daisy

#10. Buddy



Michigan

A white furry dog on the beach at Lake Michigan.

The most popular dog names in Michigan are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Max

#4. Charlie

#5. Lucy

#6. Daisy

#7. Cooper

#8. Buddy

#9. Milo

#10. Bailey



Minnesota

A small black-and-white King Charles spaniel on a gray chair.

The most popular dog names in Minnesota are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Lucy

#4. Charlie

#5. Max

#6. Daisy

#7. Bailey

#8. Stella

#9. Cooper

#10. Lola



Mississippi

A beagle running in the grass with a blue ball.

The most popular dog names in Mississippi are:

#1. Bella

#2. Max

#3. Lucy

#4. Charlie

#5. Daisy

#6. Luna

#7. Coco

#8. Bear (tied)

#8. Duke (tied)

#10. Buddy



Missouri

A boxer dog kneeling down to get a ball.

The most popular dog names in Missouri are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Charlie

#4. Max

#5. Lucy

#6. Daisy

#7. Cooper

#8. Bailey

#9. Buddy

#10. Stella



Montana

A brown dog in a tent looking out at the mountains.

The most popular dog names in Montana are:

#1. Charlie

#2. Bella

#3. Luna

#4. Bailey

#5. Lucy

#6. Moose

#7. Gus

#8. Max

#9. Scout

#10. Duke (tied)

#10. Buddy (tied)

#10. Daisy (tied)



Nebraska

A gray-and-white bearded collie lying in the grass.

The most popular dog names in Nebraska are:

#1. Bella

#2. Charlie

#3. Luna

#4. Max

#5. Lucy

#6. Buddy

#7. Daisy

#8. Cooper

#9. Stella

#10. Milo



Nevada

A black-and-white dog running through a Redstone Canyon.

The most popular dog names in Nevada are:

#1. Bella

#2. Max

#3. Luna

#4. Charlie

#5. Coco

#6. Buddy

#7. Milo (tied)

#7. Daisy (tied)

#9. Lola

#10. Rocky



New Hampshire

A dalmatian drinking water in the river.

The most popular dog names in New Hampshire are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Charlie

#4. Tucker

#5. Daisy

#6. Bailey

#7. Max

#8. Cooper

#9. Buddy

#10. Sadie (tied)

#10. Lucy (tied)



New Jersey

A black miniature schnauzer looking over a log.

The most popular dog names in New Jersey are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Max

#4. Charlie

#5. Coco

#6. Milo

#7. Bailey

#8. Rocky

#9. Cooper

#10. Lola



New Mexico

A happy dog riding in the car with the window down.

The most popular dog names in New Mexico are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Max

#4. Daisy

#5. Charlie

#6. Lucy

#7. Coco

#8. Milo

#9. Lola

#10. Duke (tied)

#10. Bailey (tied)



New York

A person walking a small brown fluffy dog.

The most popular dog names in New York are:

#1. Max

#2. Bella

#3. Luna

#4. Charlie

#5. Coco

#6. Rocky

#7. Milo

#8. Lola

#9. Bailey

#10. Lucy



North Carolina

A brown-and-white corgi running.

The most popular dog names in North Carolina are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Max

#4. Charlie

#5. Lucy

#6. Daisy

#7. Cooper

#8. Bailey

#9. Sadie

#10. Buddy



North Dakota

A doberman lying in a field of yellow flowers.

The most popular dog names in North Dakota are:

#1. Luna

#2. Charlie

#3. Max

#4. Daisy (tied)

#4. Cooper (tied)

#6. Bella

#7. Molly

#8. Bear

#9. Bailey

#10. Milo



Ohio

A black Labrador in a field.

The most popular dog names in Ohio are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Charlie

#4. Max

#5. Lucy

#6. Cooper

#7. Daisy

#8. Bailey

#9. Milo

#10. Buddy



Oklahoma

A black-and-white border collie in a field.

The most popular dog names in Oklahoma are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Max

#4. Daisy (tied)

#4. Charlie (tied)

#6. Lucy

#7. Buddy

#8. Sadie

#9. Bear

#10. Molly



Oregon

A happy white-and-brown dog lying in the grass.

The most popular dog names in Oregon are:

#1. Luna

#2. Bella

#3. Charlie

#4. Lucy

#5. Milo

#6. Max

#7. Daisy

#8. Cooper

#9. Bear

#10. Buddy



Pennsylvania

A brown labradoodle sitting on a sidewalk.

The most popular dog names in Pennsylvania are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Max

#4. Charlie

#5. Bailey

#6. Cooper

#7. Daisy

#8. Lucy

#9. Buddy

#10. Rocky



Rhode Island

A brown dog sitting in a field of flowers.

The most popular dog names in Rhode Island are:

#1. Luna

#2. Bella

#3. Max

#4. Bailey (tied)

#4. Charlie (tied)

#6. Milo

#7. Daisy

#8. Cooper (tied)

#8. Lucy (tied)

#10. Lola



South Carolina

A gray great dane puppy in a meadow.

The most popular dog names in South Carolina are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Charlie

#4. Max

#5. Cooper

#6. Bailey

#7. Lucy

#8. Sadie

#9. Daisy

#10. Buddy



South Dakota

A person sitting on a rock in the mountains with a heeler mix dog.

The most popular dog names in South Dakota are:

#1. Luna

#2. Bella

#3. Max

#4. Lucy

#5. Charlie (tied)

#5. Bailey (tied)

#7. Murphy

#8. Stella

#9. Cooper (tied)

#9. Bear (tied)

#9. Zoey (tied)



Tennessee

A black fluffy dog in a forest.

The most popular dog names in Tennessee are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Lucy

#4. Charlie

#5. Max

#6. Cooper

#7. Daisy

#8. Sadie

#9. Bear

#10. Bailey



Texas

A small black-and-white dog in a field of Bluebonnets.

The most popular dog names in Texas are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Max

#4. Charlie

#5. Daisy

#6. Coco

#7. Lola

#8. Lucy

#9. Bailey

#10. Buddy



Utah

A brown dog in a red bandanna in front of a lake.

The most popular dog names in Utah are:

#1. Luna

#2. Charlie

#3. Max

#4. Bella

#5. Lucy

#6. Daisy

#7. Milo

#8. Koda

#9. Bear

#10. Cooper



Vermont

A white akita dog in the hills.

The most popular dog names in Vermont are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna (tied)

#2. Charlie (tied)

#4. Lucy

#5. Daisy

#6. Bailey

#7. Max

#8. Stella

#9. Sadie (tied)

#9. Bear (tied)

#9. Cooper (tied)



Virginia

A brown-and-white dog in the forest.

The most popular dog names in Virginia are:

#1. Bella

#2. Luna

#3. Max

#4. Charlie

#5. Daisy

#6. Bailey

#7. Lucy

#8. Cooper

#9. Coco

#10. Milo



Washington

A brown-and-white hound dog.

The most popular dog names in Washington are:

#1. Luna

#2. Bella

#3. Charlie

#4. Lucy

#5. Max

#6. Milo

#7. Cooper

#8. Daisy

#9. Bailey

#10. Buddy



Washington DC

A German shepherd lying on a wooden bridge.

The most popular dog names in Washington D.C. are:

#1. Bella

#2. Charlie

#3. Luna

#4. Lucy

#5. Max

#6. Milo

#7. Coco

#8. Lola

#9. Teddy

#10. Cooper



West Virginia

A small brown dog.

The most popular dog names in West Virginia are:

#1. Bella

#2. Max

#3. Luna

#4. Cooper

#5. Buddy

#6. Sadie (tied)

#6. Charlie (tied)

#8. Daisy

#9. Bailey (tied)

#9. Lucy (tied)



Wisconsin

A large brown Bordeaux dog running in the snow.

The most popular dog names in Wisconsin are:

#1. Luna

#2. Bella

#3. Charlie

#4. Lucy

#5. Max

#6. Daisy

#7. Cooper

#8. Bailey

#9. Buddy

#10. Nala



Wyoming

A black-and-white dog wearing a blue coat in front of a campfire with mountains in the background.

The most popular dog names in Wyoming are:

#1. Luna

#2. Bella

#3. Daisy (tied)

#3. Charlie (tied)

#5. Cooper

#6. Max

#7. Bailey (tied)

#7. Molly (tied)

#9. Dixie (tied)

#9. Loki (tied)

