Counties with the shortest life expectancy in California

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.

Since 2020, however, life expectancy has started to decline. The opioid epidemic, COVID-19, and unintentional injuries—largely driven by drug overdoses—were the leading causes of a three-year decrease in life expectancy over the last two years. Stark disparities among certain segments of the population have also been observed. American Indians/Alaska Natives saw a life expectancy decrease of more than six years; Hispanic and Black Americans, a drop of four years; and white and Asian Americans, a decrease of about two years.

While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, substance abuse treatments, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.

Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the shortest life expectancy in California. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.



#36. Sierra County

– Average life expectancy: 81 years (same as statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #50

— Length of life rank: #29

— Quality of life rank: #58



#35. Nevada County

– Average life expectancy: 80.8 years (0.2 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #20

— Length of life rank: #25

— Quality of life rank: #8



#34. Mariposa County

– Average life expectancy: 80.6 years (0.4 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #31

— Length of life rank: #35

— Quality of life rank: #31



#32. Riverside County

– Average life expectancy: 80 years (1.0 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #25

— Length of life rank: #22

— Quality of life rank: #30



#32. Solano County

– Average life expectancy: 80 years (1.0 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #22

— Length of life rank: #23

— Quality of life rank: #19



#31. Amador County

– Average life expectancy: 79.7 years (1.3 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #23

— Length of life rank: #28

— Quality of life rank: #18



#30. Colusa County

– Average life expectancy: 79.6 years (1.4 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #27

— Length of life rank: #27

— Quality of life rank: #28



#29. Calaveras County

– Average life expectancy: 79.5 years (1.5 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #28

— Length of life rank: #43

— Quality of life rank: #22



#27. Kings County

– Average life expectancy: 79.2 years (1.8 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #32

— Length of life rank: #26

— Quality of life rank: #44



#27. Sacramento County

– Average life expectancy: 79.2 years (1.8 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #26

— Length of life rank: #24

— Quality of life rank: #25



#26. Madera County

– Average life expectancy: 79.1 years (1.9 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #37

— Length of life rank: #32

— Quality of life rank: #48



#25. Imperial County

– Average life expectancy: 79 years (2.0 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #33

— Length of life rank: #31

— Quality of life rank: #40



#24. Inyo County

– Average life expectancy: 78.7 years (2.3 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #41

— Length of life rank: #45

— Quality of life rank: #42



#23. Mendocino County

– Average life expectancy: 78.5 years (2.5 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #44

— Length of life rank: #48

— Quality of life rank: #36



#22. Sutter County

– Average life expectancy: 78.4 years (2.6 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #35

— Length of life rank: #37

— Quality of life rank: #39



#20. Lassen County

– Average life expectancy: 78.3 years (2.7 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #48

— Length of life rank: #38

— Quality of life rank: #52



#20. Tuolumne County

– Average life expectancy: 78.3 years (2.7 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #34

— Length of life rank: #46

— Quality of life rank: #27



#19. Merced County

– Average life expectancy: 78.2 years (2.8 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #38

— Length of life rank: #34

— Quality of life rank: #46



#18. Fresno County

– Average life expectancy: 78 years (3.0 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #45

— Length of life rank: #36

— Quality of life rank: #51



#17. Tulare County

– Average life expectancy: 77.8 years (3.2 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #47

— Length of life rank: #33

— Quality of life rank: #55



#16. San Joaquin County

– Average life expectancy: 77.7 years (3.3 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #42

— Length of life rank: #40

— Quality of life rank: #47



#14. San Bernardino County

– Average life expectancy: 77.6 years (3.4 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #43

— Length of life rank: #39

— Quality of life rank: #49



#14. Butte County

– Average life expectancy: 77.6 years (3.4 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #29

— Length of life rank: #42

— Quality of life rank: #23



#13. Plumas County

– Average life expectancy: 77.4 years (3.6 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #54

— Length of life rank: #54

— Quality of life rank: #54



#11. Glenn County

– Average life expectancy: 77.3 years (3.7 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #40

— Length of life rank: #44

— Quality of life rank: #37



#11. Stanislaus County

– Average life expectancy: 77.3 years (3.7 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #36

— Length of life rank: #41

— Quality of life rank: #35



#10. Humboldt County

– Average life expectancy: 77.2 years (3.8 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #39

— Length of life rank: #47

— Quality of life rank: #24



#9. Modoc County

– Average life expectancy: 76.9 years (4.1 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #55

— Length of life rank: #56

— Quality of life rank: #53



#8. Kern County

– Average life expectancy: 76.5 years (4.5 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #53

— Length of life rank: #49

— Quality of life rank: #56



#6. Del Norte County

– Average life expectancy: 76.3 years (4.7 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #51

— Length of life rank: #51

— Quality of life rank: #43



#6. Yuba County

– Average life expectancy: 76.3 years (4.7 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #49

— Length of life rank: #50

— Quality of life rank: #41



#5. Tehama County

– Average life expectancy: 76.2 years (4.8 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #52

— Length of life rank: #53

— Quality of life rank: #45



#4. Siskiyou County

– Average life expectancy: 75.9 years (5.1 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #57

— Length of life rank: #55

— Quality of life rank: #57



#3. Shasta County

– Average life expectancy: 75.8 years (5.2 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #46

— Length of life rank: #52

— Quality of life rank: #29



#2. Lake County

– Average life expectancy: 74.8 years (6.2 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #56

— Length of life rank: #57

— Quality of life rank: #50



#1. Trinity County

– Average life expectancy: 74.6 years (6.4 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #58

— Length of life rank: #58

— Quality of life rank: #32