Most popular baby names for boys in California
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in California using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in California in 2021.
Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last five years, while Noah, Oliver, Elijah, and James round out the top five.
Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
#50. Jackson
Jackson is a name of English origin meaning “son of Jack”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 763
National
– Rank: #14
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,197
#49. Gabriel
Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my strength”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 797
National
– Rank: #38
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,216
#48. Theodore
Theodore is a name of Greek origin meaning “gift of God”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 819
National
– Rank: #10
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,535
#47. Jose
Jose is a name of Spanish origin meaning “God will increase”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 826
National
– Rank: #89
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,971
#46. Josiah
Josiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Jehovah has healed”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 828
National
– Rank: #49
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,065
#45. Gael
Gael is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “blessed and generous”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 841
National
– Rank: #109
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,492
#44. Luke
Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 846
National
– Rank: #32
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,660
#43. Damian
Damian is a name of Greek origin meaning “to tame”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 871
National
– Rank: #113
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,275
#42. Joseph
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 873
National
– Rank: #28
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,067
#41. Jack
Jack is a name of English origin meaning “God is gracious”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 884
National
– Rank: #11
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,504
#40. Henry
Henry is a name of German origin meaning “estate ruler”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 885
National
– Rank: #9
– Number of babies in 2021: 11,307
#38. Mason (tie)
Mason is a name of English origin meaning “one who works with stone”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 893
National
– Rank: #18
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,040
#38. Isaiah (tie)
Isaiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is salvation”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 893
National
– Rank: #56
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,673
#37. Samuel
Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 903
National
– Rank: #23
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,501
#36. Aaron
Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “high mountain”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 922
National
– Rank: #65
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,818
#35. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 925
National
– Rank: #6
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,088
#34. Leonardo
Leonardo is a name of Italian origin meaning “lion brave”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 943
National
– Rank: #87
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,081
#33. Nathan
Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “given”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 992
National
– Rank: #59
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,401
#32. Luca
Luca is a name of Latin origin meaning “bringer of light”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 999
National
– Rank: #42
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,847
#31. Isaac
Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will laugh”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,002
National
– Rank: #40
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,907
#30. Logan
Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning “Little hollow”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,021
National
– Rank: #21
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,786
#29. Anthony
Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,039
National
– Rank: #43
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,741
#27. Dylan (tie)
Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “son of the sea”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,045
National
– Rank: #44
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,718
#27. Angel (tie)
Angel is a name of Greek origin meaning “messenger of God”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,045
National
– Rank: #67
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,661
#26. Elias
Elias is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “the Lord is my God”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,056
National
– Rank: #48
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,305
#25. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,060
National
– Rank: #30
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,843
#24. Adrian
Adrian is a name of Latin origin meaning “man of Adria”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,063
National
– Rank: #61
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,113
#23. Leo
Leo is a name of Greek origin meaning “lion”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,076
National
– Rank: #31
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,749
#22. Michael
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,078
National
– Rank: #17
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,041
#21. Levi
Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “joining”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,089
National
– Rank: #12
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,469
#20. Jayden
Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “thankful”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,091
National
– Rank: #41
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,887
#19. Ezra
Ezra is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “helper”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,117
National
– Rank: #37
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,365
#18. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,157
National
– Rank: #5
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,367
#17. Matthew
Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,173
National
– Rank: #36
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,420
#16. Jacob
Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,216
National
– Rank: #24
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,397
#15. Aiden
Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “born of fire”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,234
National
– Rank: #26
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,252
#14. Santiago
Santiago is a name of Spanish origin meaning “Saint James”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,250
National
– Rank: #63
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,043
#13. Ezekiel
Ezekiel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God’s strength”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,270
National
– Rank: #53
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,799
#12. Lucas
Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,367
National
– Rank: #8
– Number of babies in 2021: 11,501
#11. Ethan
Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “strong” or “enduring”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,411
National
– Rank: #20
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,804
#10. Daniel
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,424
National
– Rank: #16
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,066
#9. Alexander
Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,483
National
– Rank: #13
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,344
#8. Elijah
Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is God”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,498
National
– Rank: #4
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,708
#7. Oliver
Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree planter”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,523
National
– Rank: #3
– Number of babies in 2021: 14,616
#6. Benjamin
Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,607
National
– Rank: #7
– Number of babies in 2021: 11,791
#5. Julian
Julian is a name of Latin origin meaning “youthful”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 1,720
National
– Rank: #33
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,629
#4. Sebastian
Sebastian is a name of Latin origin meaning “venerable”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 2,042
National
– Rank: #19
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,867
#3. Mateo
Mateo is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “gift of God”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 2,108
National
– Rank: #15
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,112
#2. Liam
Liam is a name of German origin meaning “protection”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 2,469
National
– Rank: #1
– Number of babies in 2021: 20,272
#1. Noah
Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “rest”.
California
– Number of babies in 2021: 2,591
National
– Rank: #2
– Number of babies in 2021: 18,739
