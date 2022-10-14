

San José Public Library // Flickr

California has 301 districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest

Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold.

As more schools integrate technology into the classroom, the need for fast, reliable internet is even greater. In 2020, the FCC upped the bandwidth minimum to 1 Mbps per student—10 times faster than the previous minimum. Nearly 6 in 10 school districts met or exceeded that benchmark in 2021—a 25% increase year over year, according to an analysis from Connect K-12.

Still, nearly 28 million U.S. students lack adequate internet speeds to effectively and regularly engage in digital classroom learning.

Stacker compiled a list of school districts in California with the slowest internet speeds using data from Connect K-12. School districts are ranked by internet speed in Mbps. Ties are broken by the number of students in the school district.

#10. New Jerusalem Elementary School District

– Bandwidth per student: 0.1 Mbps

– Total students: 2,005

– Cost per Mbps: $1.49

– Total monthly cost: $298.35

#9. Los Angeles Unified School District

– Bandwidth per student: 0.1 Mbps

– Total students: 507,123

– Cost per Mbps: $2.3

– Total monthly cost: $22,957.63

#8. Edison School District

– Bandwidth per student: 0.08 Mbps

– Total students: 1,108

– Cost per Mbps: $110.78

– Total monthly cost: $9,970.47

#7. Hart-Ransom Un Elem School District

– Bandwidth per student: 0.08 Mbps

– Total students: 1,201

– Cost per Mbps: $29.88

– Total monthly cost: $2,987.79

#6. Evergreen Union Elem School District

– Bandwidth per student: 0.08 Mbps

– Total students: 1,234

– Cost per Mbps: $24.57

– Total monthly cost: $2,456.78

#5. Burton Elementary School District

– Bandwidth per student: 0.07 Mbps

– Total students: 4,750

– Cost per Mbps: $10.57

– Total monthly cost: $2,907.10

#4. Hemet Unified School District

– Bandwidth per student: 0.07 Mbps

– Total students: 22,350

– Cost per Mbps: $8.23

– Total monthly cost: $8,231.00

#3. Mariposa Co Unified School District

– Bandwidth per student: 0.06 Mbps

– Total students: 1,679

– Cost per Mbps: $15.41

– Total monthly cost: $1,541.46

#2. Yreka Union School District

– Bandwidth per student: 0.01 Mbps

– Total students: 900

– Cost per Mbps: $289.66

– Total monthly cost: $2,896.56

#1. Yosemite Unified School District

– Bandwidth per student: 0.01 Mbps

– Total students: 1,525

– Cost per Mbps: $36.23

– Total monthly cost: $724.51