KITAMU // Shutterstock

Countries California imports the most goods from

Stacker compiled a list of the countries California imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with California.

Marianna Ianovska // Shutterstock

#30. Chile

– Imports: $1.6 billion

– Largest imports:

— Edible Fruit & Nuts; Citrus Fruit Or Melon Peel ($789.7 million)

— Wood And Articles Of Wood; Wood Charcoal ($166.0 million)

— Fish, Crustaceans & Aquatic Invertebrates ($130.3 million)

– Total trade: $3.0 billion ($66.5 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $1.5 billion

– Largest exports:

— Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($513.2 million)

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($305.1 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($165.3 million)



Alexander Canas Arango // Shutterstock

#29. Colombia

– Imports: $1.6 billion

– Largest imports:

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($1.2 billion)

— Coffee, Tea, Mate & Spices ($164.0 million)

— Live Trees, Plants, Bulbs Etc.; Cut Flowers Etc. ($97.4 million)

– Total trade: $2.1 billion ($1.2 billion trade deficit)

– Exports: $465.4 million

– Largest exports:

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($108.5 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($66.0 million)

— Dairy Prods; Birds Eggs; Honey; Ed Animal Pr Nesoi ($44.4 million)



Victor1153 // Shutterstock

#28. Guyana

– Imports: $1.7 billion

– Largest imports:

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($1.7 billion)

— Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($520,821)

— Fish, Crustaceans & Aquatic Invertebrates ($250,940)

– Total trade: $1.7 billion ($1.7 billion trade deficit)

– Exports: $9.8 million

– Largest exports:

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($2.7 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.0 million)

— Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($651,969)



Yasonya // Shutterstock

#27. Netherlands

– Imports: $1.7 billion

– Largest imports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($308.3 million)

— Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($239.9 million)

— Beverages, Spirits And Vinegar ($144.3 million)

– Total trade: $7.8 billion ($4.4 billion trade surplus)

– Exports: $6.1 billion

– Largest exports:

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($1.8 billion)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.2 billion)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($731.9 million)



Canva

#26. Ireland

– Imports: $1.9 billion

– Largest imports:

— Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($690.3 million)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($605.4 million)

— Pharmaceutical Products ($285.6 million)

– Total trade: $3.5 billion ($323.6 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $1.6 billion

– Largest exports:

— Pharmaceutical Products ($526.7 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($418.0 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($149.8 million)

Viacheslav Lopatin // Shutterstock

#25. Russia

– Imports: $2.1 billion

– Largest imports:

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($1.7 billion)

— Nat Etc Pearls, Prec Etc Stones, Pr Met Etc; Coin ($74.0 million)

— Fertilizers ($69.4 million)

– Total trade: $2.6 billion ($1.7 billion trade deficit)

– Exports: $471.5 million

– Largest exports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($109.8 million)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($94.0 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($63.8 million)



Taras Vyshnya // Shutterstock

#24. Australia

– Imports: $2.3 billion

– Largest imports:

— Meat And Edible Meat Offal ($753.1 million)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($173.0 million)

— Iron And Steel ($167.3 million)

– Total trade: $5.9 billion ($1.2 billion trade surplus)

– Exports: $3.5 billion

– Largest exports:

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($541.0 million)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($509.4 million)

— Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($386.2 million)



aleksander hunta // Shutterstock

#23. Cambodia

– Imports: $2.6 billion

– Largest imports:

— Apparel Articles And Accessories, Knit Or Crochet ($794.5 million)

— Leather Art; Saddlery Etc; Handbags Etc; Gut Art ($674.8 million)

— Footwear, Gaiters Etc. And Parts Thereof ($288.4 million)

– Total trade: $2.7 billion ($2.5 billion trade deficit)

– Exports: $127.9 million

– Largest exports:

— Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($84.7 million)

— Miscellaneous Chemical Products ($9.6 million)

— Furskins And Artificial Fur; Manufactures Thereof ($5.2 million)



Focus and Blur // Shutterstock

#22. Iraq

– Imports: $3.1 billion

– Largest imports:

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($3.1 billion)

— Nat Etc Pearls, Prec Etc Stones, Pr Met Etc; Coin ($2.2 million)

— Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($206,360)

– Total trade: $3.1 billion ($3.0 billion trade deficit)

– Exports: $55.0 million

– Largest exports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($12.3 million)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($10.2 million)

— Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($9.1 million)



Fitria Ramli // Shutterstock

#21. Saudi Arabia

– Imports: $3.4 billion

– Largest imports:

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($3.4 billion)

— Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($10.3 million)

— Fish, Crustaceans & Aquatic Invertebrates ($4.0 million)

– Total trade: $4.1 billion ($2.7 billion trade deficit)

– Exports: $663.1 million

– Largest exports:

— Edible Fruit & Nuts; Citrus Fruit Or Melon Peel ($133.9 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($101.7 million)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($92.7 million)

Canva

#20. Switzerland

– Imports: $3.6 billion

– Largest imports:

— Nat Etc Pearls, Prec Etc Stones, Pr Met Etc; Coin ($789.6 million)

— Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($520.0 million)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($402.9 million)

– Total trade: $5.1 billion ($2.2 billion trade deficit)

– Exports: $1.4 billion

– Largest exports:

— Pharmaceutical Products ($517.8 million)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($228.3 million)

— Works Of Art, Collectors’ Pieces And Antiques ($172.3 million)



Nataliya Hora // Shutterstock

#19. United Kingdom

– Imports: $3.9 billion

– Largest imports:

— Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($890.5 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($494.1 million)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($345.9 million)

– Total trade: $8.3 billion ($436.8 million trade surplus)

– Exports: $4.3 billion

– Largest exports:

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($738.9 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($572.6 million)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($445.0 million)



Tupungato // Shutterstock

#18. France

– Imports: $4.1 billion

– Largest imports:

— Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($997.8 million)

— Beverages, Spirits And Vinegar ($803.9 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($350.4 million)

– Total trade: $6.3 billion ($1.9 billion trade deficit)

– Exports: $2.2 billion

– Largest exports:

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($331.1 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($310.2 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($296.2 million)



Canva

#17. Ecuador

– Imports: $4.5 billion

– Largest imports:

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($3.7 billion)

— Fish, Crustaceans & Aquatic Invertebrates ($467.8 million)

— Edible Fruit & Nuts; Citrus Fruit Or Melon Peel ($215.4 million)

– Total trade: $4.8 billion ($4.3 billion trade deficit)

– Exports: $293.1 million

– Largest exports:

— Iron And Steel ($69.1 million)

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($68.2 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($31.9 million)



Catarina Belova // Shutterstock

#16. Brazil

– Imports: $4.6 billion

– Largest imports:

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($2.5 billion)

— Iron And Steel ($838.2 million)

— Special Classification Provisions, Nesoi ($168.8 million)

– Total trade: $6.5 billion ($2.7 billion trade deficit)

– Exports: $1.9 billion

– Largest exports:

— Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($784.1 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($323.2 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($282.4 million)

Canva

#15. Italy

– Imports: $4.7 billion

– Largest imports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($553.8 million)

— Beverages, Spirits And Vinegar ($528.1 million)

— Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($396.7 million)

– Total trade: $6.3 billion ($3.2 billion trade deficit)

– Exports: $1.5 billion

– Largest exports:

— Edible Fruit & Nuts; Citrus Fruit Or Melon Peel ($325.5 million)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($223.0 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($212.5 million)



Joseph Oropel // Shutterstock

#14. Philippines

– Imports: $4.8 billion

– Largest imports:

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($1.7 billion)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.5 billion)

— Animal, Vegetable Or Microbial Fats And Oils Etc ($173.4 million)

– Total trade: $6.1 billion ($3.4 billion trade deficit)

– Exports: $1.3 billion

– Largest exports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($359.3 million)

— Dairy Prods; Birds Eggs; Honey; Ed Animal Pr Nesoi ($273.7 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($129.4 million)



Sean Hsu // Shutterstock

#13. Singapore

– Imports: $5.3 billion

– Largest imports:

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($1.4 billion)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($1.2 billion)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($600.8 million)

– Total trade: $10.2 billion ($366.7 million trade deficit)

– Exports: $4.9 billion

– Largest exports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.6 billion)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($930.7 million)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($585.2 million)



Kriangkrai Thitimakorn // Shutterstock

#12. India

– Imports: $5.8 billion

– Largest imports:

— Nat Etc Pearls, Prec Etc Stones, Pr Met Etc; Coin ($678.5 million)

— Fish, Crustaceans & Aquatic Invertebrates ($665.0 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($656.6 million)

– Total trade: $12.5 billion ($832.3 million trade surplus)

– Exports: $6.7 billion

– Largest exports:

— Nat Etc Pearls, Prec Etc Stones, Pr Met Etc; Coin ($3.8 billion)

— Edible Fruit & Nuts; Citrus Fruit Or Melon Peel ($908.5 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($446.8 million)



Creativa Images // Shutterstock

#11. Indonesia

– Imports: $7.0 billion

– Largest imports:

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($751.3 million)

— Apparel Articles And Accessories, Knit Or Crochet ($667.4 million)

— Furnit;bedding,mattres;luminaires,light Fix;prefab ($604.2 million)

– Total trade: $7.6 billion ($6.3 billion trade deficit)

– Exports: $648.9 million

– Largest exports:

— Dairy Prods; Birds Eggs; Honey; Ed Animal Pr Nesoi ($118.1 million)

— Wood Pulp Etc; Recovd (waste & Scrap) ppr & pprbd ($72.8 million)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($39.5 million)

Canva

#10. Germany

– Imports: $11.9 billion

– Largest imports:

— Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($4.6 billion)

— Nat Etc Pearls, Prec Etc Stones, Pr Met Etc; Coin ($1.8 billion)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($1.4 billion)

– Total trade: $19.5 billion ($4.3 billion trade deficit)

– Exports: $7.6 billion

– Largest exports:

— Nat Etc Pearls, Prec Etc Stones, Pr Met Etc; Coin ($2.2 billion)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($985.0 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($918.7 million)



Patrick Foto // Shutterstock

#9. Malaysia

– Imports: $14.3 billion

– Largest imports:

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($7.6 billion)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($2.2 billion)

— Rubber And Articles Thereof ($1.9 billion)

– Total trade: $16.9 billion ($11.7 billion trade deficit)

– Exports: $2.6 billion

– Largest exports:

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($965.1 million)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($363.5 million)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($354.7 million)



Jack Bkk // Shutterstock

#8. Thailand

– Imports: $14.5 billion

– Largest imports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($5.6 billion)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($3.1 billion)

— Rubber And Articles Thereof ($1.2 billion)

– Total trade: $16.1 billion ($12.8 billion trade deficit)

– Exports: $1.7 billion

– Largest exports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($341.1 million)

— Wood Pulp Etc; Recovd (waste & Scrap) ppr & pprbd ($275.3 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($220.2 million)



Canva

#7. Japan

– Imports: $22.4 billion

– Largest imports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($5.4 billion)

— Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($4.7 billion)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($3.8 billion)

– Total trade: $34.2 billion ($10.6 billion trade deficit)

– Exports: $11.8 billion

– Largest exports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($1.7 billion)

— Aircraft, Spacecraft, And Parts Thereof ($1.4 billion)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($1.4 billion)



Canva

#6. Taiwan

– Imports: $24.6 billion

– Largest imports:

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($8.6 billion)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($8.3 billion)

— Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($1.1 billion)

– Total trade: $33.6 billion ($15.7 billion trade deficit)

– Exports: $9.0 billion

– Largest exports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($2.4 billion)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($1.7 billion)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($1.1 billion)

Canva

#5. Vietnam

– Imports: $25.9 billion

– Largest imports:

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($8.3 billion)

— Furnit;bedding,mattres;luminaires,light Fix;prefab ($3.3 billion)

— Footwear, Gaiters Etc. And Parts Thereof ($2.9 billion)

– Total trade: $27.7 billion ($24.1 billion trade deficit)

– Exports: $1.8 billion

– Largest exports:

— Iron And Steel ($289.1 million)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($268.7 million)

— Wood Pulp Etc; Recovd (waste & Scrap) ppr & pprbd ($235.8 million)



Kampon // Shutterstock

#4. South Korea

– Imports: $26.0 billion

– Largest imports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($9.3 billion)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($5.5 billion)

— Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($3.8 billion)

– Total trade: $37.6 billion ($14.4 billion trade deficit)

– Exports: $11.6 billion

– Largest exports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($3.8 billion)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($1.2 billion)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($1.1 billion)



Canva

#3. Canada

– Imports: $28.0 billion

– Largest imports:

— Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($15.0 billion)

— Mineral Fuel, Oil Etc.; Bitumin Subst; Mineral Wax ($1.4 billion)

— Wood And Articles Of Wood; Wood Charcoal ($956.4 million)

– Total trade: $46.1 billion ($10.0 billion trade deficit)

– Exports: $18.0 billion

– Largest exports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($3.1 billion)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($2.9 billion)

— Edible Fruit & Nuts; Citrus Fruit Or Melon Peel ($1.7 billion)



Aleksandar Todorovic // Shutterstock

#2. Mexico

– Imports: $57.6 billion

– Largest imports:

— Vehicles, Except Railway Or Tramway, And Parts Etc ($12.0 billion)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($11.2 billion)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($9.5 billion)

– Total trade: $84.8 billion ($30.4 billion trade deficit)

– Exports: $27.2 billion

– Largest exports:

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($5.3 billion)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($3.8 billion)

— Plastics And Articles Thereof ($2.5 billion)



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#1. China

– Imports: $145.9 billion

– Largest imports:

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($38.3 billion)

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($32.8 billion)

— Toys, Games & Sport Equipment; Parts & Accessories ($12.1 billion)

– Total trade: $162.5 billion ($129.2 billion trade deficit)

– Exports: $16.6 billion

– Largest exports:

— Nuclear Reactors, Boilers, Machinery Etc.; Parts ($4.5 billion)

— Electric Machinery Etc; Sound Equip; Tv Equip; Pts ($2.2 billion)

— Optic, Photo Etc, Medic Or Surgical Instrments Etc ($2.2 billion)

