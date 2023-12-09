Palma, Soquel secure first state football titles

PASADENA, Calif. (KION) - At Pasadena City College, two central coast teams made history in their respective counties.

Soquel became the first team in Santa Cruz County to bring home a state football championship, while Palma did the same in Monterey County.

Both titles also marked the first in program history for both schools.

In Division 4-AA, Soquel dominated Jurupa Hills, winning 28-7. The Knights defense continued to fire on all cylinders, holding the Spartans to just seven points, while the offense took over. Quarterback Sam Whelan threw for three touchdowns, connecting with star wide receiver Jordan McCord twice.

In Division 4-A, Palma routed Mission Oak 42-19. Running back Eli Dukes broke out for over 100 rushing yards in just the first half alone, finding the endzone four different times by the end of the game. Dukes fueled the offense, while quarterback Thomas Nunes added two more touchdowns, throwing to wide receiver Logan Saldate for one, rushing for another.