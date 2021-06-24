Physical therapy facility begins free student athlete exam series into the summer

Local Sports

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey Spine & Joint will offer free sports physical exams for local student athletes. The program is a part of a series of six different athlete exam events going into Summer 2021.

Exams will be scheduled through local schools and teams. The exams are for athletes from the ages 5 to 25 years old. Each event will run for three hours.

The first event will be held on June 27, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and it will be for the Monterey Bay Toro Bulls Youth Football team.