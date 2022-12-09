Skip to Content
Ovechkin, Mantha lead Capitals to 4-1 win over Kraken

By SAMMI SILBER
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Anthony Mantha and Alex Ovechkin each had a goal and an assist and the Washington Capitals beat the Seattle Kraken 4-1. Marcus Johansson and Lars Eller also scored and Charlie Lindgren stopped 25 shots as the Capitals won three games in a row for the first time this season. Eller and Ovechkin sealed the with empty-netters in the final 1:06, with Ovechkin’s marking his 796th career goal. Adam Larsson scored and Philipp Grubauer finished with 34 saves as Seattle lost its third straight.

Associated Press

