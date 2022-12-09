Hield, Haliburton lead Pacers past Wizards, 121-111

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Buddy Hield scored a season-high 28 points, Tyrese Haliburton had 23 points and 11 assists and the Indiana Pacers beat the Washington Wizards 121-111 on Friday night. Bennedict Mathurin added 18 points, Oshae Brissett 16 and Myles Turner 14. Kristaps Porzingis led Washington with 29 points on 11-of-13 shooting. He had 20 points in the first half, hitting nine shots without a miss. Kyle Kuzma added 27 points, and Jordan Goodwin had 19. The Wizards have lost five games in a row and eight of their last nine. The Pacers lead the season series 2-1 with a game remaining Feb. 11 at Washington.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.