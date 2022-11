CONWAY, Ark. — Isaac Haney had 18 points in Northwestern State’s 74-66 overtime victory against Central Arkansas. Haney added six rebounds and three steals for the Demons (4-2). Emareyon McDonald was 5 of 11 shooting (2 for 6 from distance) to add 12 points. Demarcus Sharp went 5 of 18 from the field to finish with 10 points. Masai Olowokere led the Bears (3-3) in scoring, finishing with 16 points, 11 rebounds and three steals.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.