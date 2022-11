ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 19 points and New Mexico beat North Dakota State 76-55. Mashburn added five rebounds for the Lobos. Jaelen House scored 14 points and added five rebounds, six assists, and three blocks for New Mexico. Andrew Morgan led the way for the Bison with 22 points and eight rebounds. North Dakota State also got 14 points, six rebounds and four assists from Boden Skunberg.

