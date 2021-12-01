Flo and Joe: Dolphins-Giants coaches have lots of history

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Their kids are friends, even were classmates in some cases. All their wives are close with one another. The group has won together, lost together, celebrated Super Bowl championships together. And this weekend they’ll all reunite. Just on opposite sides. Miami (5-7) plays host to the New York Giants (4-7) on Sunday and the ties that bind run deep. The head coaches, Miami’s Brian Flores and New York’s Joe Judge, both worked for Bill Belichick in New England and won Super Bowls. So did a slew of the coaches who are now on their staffs.