49ers beat Seahawks for second time in three weeks
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KION) - The 49ers held off the Seahawks Sunday at Levi's Stadium, beating Seattle 28-16. San Francisco improves to 10-3 overall.
Sports Director Maxwell Glenn has the report.
