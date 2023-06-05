A look back at CSUMB Baseball’s historic season

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) - The Otters etched their names into the history books with a season filled with record-breaking performances.

Cal State Monterey Bay finished the 2023 campaign with an overall record of 39-18, tying the school's win record. In the process, the Otters earned CCAA regular season and tournament titles.

At the individual level, nine different Otters made the all-conference list while shortstop Brady Miguel and head coach Walt White took top honors. Miguel became the first back-to-back CCAA Most Valuable Player. White earned his third Coach of the Year title in four seasons.

Sports Director Maxwell Glenn takes a look back at the historic season.