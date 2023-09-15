White House says Biden is focused on his job in the wake of his son’s indictment

By Kevin Liptak, CNN

(CNN) — President Joe Biden remains focused on his job – including preparing for next week’s United Nations meetings – after his son was indicted on gun charges, according to US national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

“You don’t have to take it from me,” Sullivan said. “You heard directly from the president that he’s focused on delivering for the American people.”

He said in meetings Friday, Biden did not appear distracted following the indictment of his son by special counsel David Weiss in connection with a gun he purchased in 2018.

Instead, he said the president appeared focused on domestic and foreign policy issues.

“That’s true in terms of what he’s trying to get done here at home. And it’s definitely true in terms of what he’s trying to deliver in the way of security at the UN General Assembly in supporting Ukraine and moving forward,” Sullivan said. “So that’s what he’s focused on. That’s where his mindset is.”

In this morning’s Presidential Daily Briefing, Sullivan said Biden was “dialed in on the key issues that we’re confronting and will continue to be as we head into the New York week next week.”

Later, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reiterated her previous assertion that Biden would not consider pardoning his son. Jean-Pierre added that she wouldn’t say whether the president had spoken to his son following the indictment.

“I’m not going to get into private conversations that the president has with his family,” she said.

