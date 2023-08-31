Texas Supreme Court allows ban on gender-affirming care for most minors to take effect Friday

By Chris Boyette, CNN

(CNN) — Texas’ Supreme Court on Thursday allowed a new law that prohibits most gender-affirming care procedures for minors in the state to take effect Friday, refusing to reinstate a district court judge’s stay on the law.

The law, known as Senate Bill 14, prohibits most minors from receiving treatment common for gender dysphoria, including puberty blockers and hormone therapy. Exceptions are provided for intersex patients and for some minors who were already receiving gender-affirming care before the law was passed, although those minors would be forced to “wean off” any drugs prescribed as part of a treatment plan.

The decision by the Texas high court did not address the arguments for the temporary injunction sought until the court could hear the case, but simply denied the motion for temporary relief.

CNN has reached out to GLMA, an LGBTQ health advocacy group and one of the parties that filed suit, for comment on the decision.

The ACLU of Texas slammed the high court’s decision Thursday, calling the ban an “unjust” law.

“Let’s be clear: Trans youth are loved and belong in Texas,” the organization said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “We won’t stop until this cruel ban is struck down.”

