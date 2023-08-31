Democrat set to become first state legislator who identifies as gay in Mississippi after primary win

By Sabrina Clay, CNN

(CNN) — Fabian Nelson will win the Democratic primary to represent Mississippi’s House District 66, CNN projects, and is set to become the state’s first legislator who identifies as gay.

According to unofficial election night results from Hinds County, Mississippi, Nelson had won about 69% of the vote to Roshunda Harris-Allen’s 31%. No candidate received a majority vote in the first round on August 8, resulting in the runoff election on Tuesday.

“We did it! Thank you District 66!” Nelson said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

There was no Republican primary in Mississippi’s 66th District, so Nelson will be the only candidate on the general election ballot in the heavily Democratic district. However, voters will have a write-in option.

In a Facebook Live with supporters earlier Wednesday, Nelson said he’s not waiting until January to start working and will start next week because he has to “understand what my community needs.”

Annise Parker, president and CEO of LGBTQ+ Victory Fund, celebrated Nelson’s win in a statement, saying: “Representation matters – especially in Mississippi.”

“Voters in Mississippi should be proud of the history they’ve made but also proud to know they’ll be well-represented by Fabian,” Parker said.

Nelson would replace Democratic state Rep. De’Keither Stamps, who is running for the state Public Service Commission. Nelson previously ran unsuccessfully in the special general election for the same seat in 2020, which Stamps went on to win in a special runoff election.

Nelson focused his campaign on small businesses, fully funding education and affordable health care through the expansion of Medicaid.

He owns and works as a managing broker for Mississippi United Realty. Nelson received an associate’s degree in 2009 from Holmes Community College and a bachelor’s degree in 2011 from Jackson State University. He went on to receive a Master of Business Administration from American Public University.

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.