4 killed in helicopter crash near Colusa

COLUSA (KION-TV/CBS13) -- The Colusa County Sheriff's Office has confirmed four people were killed in a helicopter crash near Colusa Sunday afternoon.

Investigators say the crash happened around 1:15 p.m. close to Highway 45 at Reservation Road.

First responders found the victims at the crash site and pronounced them dead at the scene, but could not confirm identities at this time.

https://twitter.com/NTSB_Newsroom/status/1421965920197566465?s=20

The National Transportation Safety Board announced they will be investigating the incident. The Federal Aviation Administration is also heading to the scene.