CSU system to require faculty, staff and students to be vaccinated for Fall 2021

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The California State University system says they will require faculty, staff and students accessing campus facilities at any location to be vaccinated.

According to CSU Chancellor Joseph I. Castro, this will be a requirement at all 23 CSU campuses for the Fall semester.

Faculty, staff and students will have to certify vaccination by no later than September 30.

"The current surge in COVID cases due to the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant is an alarming new factor that we must consider as we look to maintain the health and well-being of students, employees and visitors to our campuses this fall," says Castro. "We urge all members of the CSU community to get vaccinated as soon as possible."

Students who plan to continue studies from home can do so, with the chancellor's office saying most campus are expected to have an extensive offering of virtual courses compared to before the pandemic.

The CSU's COVID-19 vaccination policy will allow students and employees to seek medical and religious exemptions.

According to CalState, the university will share a final policy on the subject in the coming days.