Overnight closures on Highway 1 near Bixby Bridge to begin in mid-July

Top Stories

BIG SUR, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Some maintenance work on Highway 1 at the Bixby Bridge is scheduled to begin July 12 and will force Caltrans to close that part of the highway periodically through July 29.

Caltrans says there are no detours for the closure and drivers will be asked to return to the direction from which they came if they come across this closure.

Here's a breakdown of the times the work will be done overnight:

Week one of work begins Monday July 12: Full overnight closures will take place Monday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Week two of work begins Sunday July 18: Full overnight closures take place Sunday July 18 from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Closures will then continue from Monday through Thursday between the hours of 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Week three of work begins Sunday July 25: Full overnight closures start Sunday July 25 from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. These closures will pick up again Monday through Thursday of that week from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

If travel through this closure is necessary due to an emergency during the hours of this closure, residents and travelers are all being asked to call 9-1-1 for assistance.

There will still be some delays for emergency travel as Caltrans will be using a large crane and other heavy equipment on the bridge during the closure.

Caltrans says it will take at least 30 minutes to reopen Bixby Bridge for emergency vehicles.

Caltrans says they're working with the CHP to coordinate traffic control and emergency response during closure hours.

Message and directional signs will alert motorists in advance of the closure area.

These closures are necessary for contracted maintenance crews to perform repairs and inspections on the bridge support for the safety of all travelers.