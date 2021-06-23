CalFire: Vegetation fire burning off Panoche Road in San Benito County

Top Stories

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- CalFire units are on scene of a vegetation fire burning off Panoche Road in San Benito County.

CalFire BEU reports the fire has the potential to grow up to 200 acres.

At this time the fire is at 10 to 15 acres as crews are beginning their attack on this blaze.

ALERTWildfire cameras show smoke that is visible on the sites Mount Helen camera.

Employees at the Panoche Inn also reported seeing smoke as the fire started mid-Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story