CalFire: Vegetation fire burning off Panoche Road in San Benito County fully contained
SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION)
UPDATE 6/24/2021 7:05 p.m. Cal Fire BEU reports that the Panoche Fire in San Benito County is fully contained.
The fire burned a total of 145 acres near Panoche Road and Moody Canyon, east of the Panoche Valley.
UPDATE 6/24/2021 10:47 a.m.: CalFire BEU continues to make progress on the Panoche Fire as it's now reported at 75% contained on Thursday morning.
Crews say the fire burned 145 acres before CalFire was able to stop forward progress and get a handle on containing the blaze.
UPDATE 6/23/2021 7:50 p.m. Cal Fire reports that the Panoche Fire burning near Panoche Road and Moody Canyon is now 145 acres, but containment has gone up to 50%.
UPDATE 6:03 p.m. 6/23/2021: CalFire is now reporting the fire has burned 100 acres and is 25% contained.
CalFire says the fire is burning on Panoche Road and Moody Canyon, East of Panoche Valley.
ORIGINAL STORY
CalFire units are on scene of a vegetation fire burning off Panoche Road in San Benito County.
CalFire BEU reports the fire has the potential to grow up to 200 acres.
At this time the fire is at 10 to 15 acres as crews are beginning their attack on this blaze.
ALERTWildfire cameras show smoke that is visible on the sites Mount Helen camera.
Employees at the Panoche Inn also reported seeing smoke as the fire started mid-Wednesday afternoon.
This is a developing story
I have been googling for more than 10 minutes and I have no idea what BEU stands for. I see it a lot with regards to Cal Fire but nowhere does it indicate what BEU stands for. If it means Bureau then the abbreviation is BUR. Why choose an acronym or abbreviation that makes no sense?
It stands for CalFireBEU – Cal Fire Bureau LOL. More uneducated morons running things these days.
The English usage I read now generally in media and other entities is appalling. Lowest common denominator.
@Jalbert
.
I did think it probably meant Bureau but I was not able to find a single citation where BEU is an acceptable abbreviation, but….I also discovered that there is no set in stone rule for abbreviations so I guess they can do whatever they want. I must be bored today if I am putting stuff like that under the microscope while poor invalid kids are missing the ambulance rides to the dialysis machines. OK…shutting up now.