Family of boy lost at sea starts foundation to raise awareness about beach hazards

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) In January, the Pruthi family was playing frisbee on the beach when one of their sons, 12-year-old Arunay, was caught by a sneaker wave and lost at sea.

After months of searching as far as Santa Cruz and North Monterey County beaches, with hundreds of volunteers and nearly a quarter-million dollars raised by the community, the family has called the search off. However, despite their grief, the Pruthi family has started the Arunay Foundation to spread awareness of dangerous beach conditions.

Today, the family says they hope this foundation will lead to change and possibly save lives.

