Riverbed in San Benito County being cleared of homeless encampments

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION)

Supervisors in San Benito County are working to help clear the San Benito Riverbed from homeless encampments.

On Tuesday night, the County Board of Supervisors discussed an emergency ordinance to discuss homelessness in the county. Supervisors are examining the abatement being carried out along the riverbed that has filled with years of people's belongings and trash.

There are are efforts to move people to a new tent area near a site on Buena Vista Road and the county's vacant jail acreage property.