Vaccinations stay steady as the first round of cash prizes gets closer

Top Stories

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION)

Vaccinations in Monterey County are staying steady, according to county vaccine clinics, as the first round of cash prizes from the state are set to be given out.

A few dozen people showed up to get their first shots at the Oldemeyer Center in Seaside. Most people heard about the cash prizes but didn’t get vaccinated for that reason.

KION’s Josh Kristianto will have more at 10 and 11 tonight.