Vaccinations stay steady as the first round of cash prizes gets closer

Vulnerable populations
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Racial and ethnic minority groups had higher rates of hospitalization for Covid-19 and sought emergency department care for Covid-19 more when compared to White people. A man is shown receiving his second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Lincoln Memorial Congregational Church UCC on March 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION)

Vaccinations in Monterey County are staying steady, according to county vaccine clinics, as the first round of cash prizes from the state are set to be given out.

A few dozen people showed up to get their first shots at the Oldemeyer Center in Seaside. Most people heard about the cash prizes but didn’t get vaccinated for that reason.

KION’s Josh Kristianto will have more at 10 and 11 tonight.

