Officer killed in the line of duty in San Luis Obispo, second officer injured

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KION)

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is mourning the loss of a police office who was killed on Monday.

The officer died while helping serve a search warrant at Camellia Court, off Margarita Avenue near South Higuera Street in San Luis Obispo. The suspected shooter was also killed by police

A second officer was injured in the officer-involved shooting and is reported to be in stable condition as of Monday night.

“This is a tragedy beyond measure for all of those who serve and care about our community,” said Derek Johnson, San Luis Obispo City Manager. “Our deepest condolences go out to the family. We are devastated by this loss,” he added.