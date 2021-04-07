State okays spectators at youth and adult outdoor sporting events with limited capacity

Top Stories

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The California Department of Public Health has clarified its note on spectators at outdoor youth and adult sporting events, giving the okay for people to attend games with limited capacity.

The state says spectators and observers are allowed if venues follow the Outdoor Seated Live Events and Performances guidance.

For Monterey, San Benito and Santa Cruz counties, given that they're in the orange tier as of April 6, this means spectators are allowed at outdoor live events/performances with 33% capacity.

The state also says this guidance allows for in-state spectators only and assigned seating is required. Fans are discouraged from engaging in yelling, cheering or booing.

If the venue hosts two events on the same day, operators must allow two hours between events in order to sanitize the venue.

INDOOR SPORTS SPECTATORS

The state is also allowing spectators and observers for youth sports and is limited to immediate household members for the strict purpose of age appropriate supervision.

This will be in effect until the Indoor Seated Live Events and Performance Guidance is in effect on April 15.

As for competition, public health is allowing in-state competition to occur. Prior to this competition was only limited to teams within a county or bordering county.