Family of Seaside man killed by police in 1998 is watching Floyd case closely

Top Stories

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) The nation’s eyes are on Minneapolis this week as the former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd went on trial Monday.

One Seaside family is closely watching the outcome of the case being made against Derek Chauvin and understands the pain and suffering felt by the Floyd family.

Alade Djehuti-Mes lost his father in 1998. Charles Vaughn Sr. was shot and killed by Seaside police officers when they assisted social workers with the Monterey County Department of Mental Health with call on Echo Street.

While attempting to get Vaughn Sr. to a hospital, according to the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office's old press release, Vaughn Sr. became combative and threatened officers with a cork screw.

The initial release also said officers did not realize what the weapon was. Despite being pepper-sprayed, Vaughn who was described as a large man, could not be detained. Officers eventually shot him multiple times.

Mes says he believes police officers have what he calls “qualified immunity,” and hopes to see a conviction in the death of Floyd in hopes of sending a message to law enforcement across the nation.

Currently, there is a plaque for Vaughn Sr. outside the Seaside Library and the Seaside Police Department implemented changes to their protocol with crisis intervention after his death.

Stephanie Aceves will have more from Vaughn’s son interview at 11 p.m. on KION. Including an interview with a civil rights advocate from Marina.