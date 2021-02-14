Two people injured in Watsonville shooting

Top Stories

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office confirmed two people were injured in a shooting in Watsonville Sunday night.

Patrol Sergeant Mark Yañez said the shooting happened in the area of Green Valley Road and Dutchman Rd in Watsonville. He said two people were shot at while inside a vehicle. One person received minor injuries and the second person is in the hospital being treated.

No suspect information is available at this time. Yañez said the investigation is still in the early stages.

This is a developing story. We will update this article with more information as it comes in.