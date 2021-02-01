NAACP community members talk about COVID impact on African American community

Top Stories

MONTEREY COUNTY, Salinas (KION)

On Monday evening community members held a virtual meeting to discuss the impacts of COVID-19 on the African American community in Monterey County.

The meeting was joined by the Monterey County Health Department Director Elsa Mendoza Jimenez. According to Jimenez, Monterey County is currently averaging 300 cases per day. Data presented during the meeting shows the virus is disproportionately affecting people of color.

The daily situation report for Monterey County shows Blacks makeup only 2% of hospitalizations. However, members discussed the concern for trust in the vaccines and the need to educate communities of color surrounding the vaccines.

Dr. Sameer Bakhda, a participant on the call, advised people it did not matter what vaccine was available to them, either the Moderna or the Pfizer, "just get it," he said.