It’s not all rain, there’s snow!

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, (KION)

High up, at an elevation of 2,560 feet there is snow falling.

Cal Fire CZU shared video on Tuesday night taken outside of Fire Station 21, Saratoga Summit showing the ground covered in snow.

The atmospheric river is expected to dump lots of rain but also some snow, according to the National Weather Service. "Parts of the Sierra will need a yardstick to measure the forecast snow in the forecast," tweeted the NWS in Sacramento Monday.