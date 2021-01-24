Skip to Content
today at 6:41 pm
Published 6:26 pm

Evacuation warnings issued in parts of Santa Cruz County over debris flow, rainfall concerns

czu lightning complex santa cruz county
County of Santa Cruz
County officials wrote in a tweet, "Great news! @CALFIRECZU has determined that the #CZULightningFire has been fully extinguished and is at no risk of reigniting. Fire now deemed 'controlled.' Thank you!"

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Cal Fire CZU has issued an evacuation warning for the San Lorenzo Valley area and the north coast of Santa Cruz County as concerns over potential heavy rainfall may also lead to debris flow events this week.

This warning is in place from late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning as local agencies are expecting a high wind and heavy rain event to occur within that time frame.

The National Weather Service currently lists the Santa Cruz Mountains as potentially seeing 8 to 12 inches of rain over the course of the storm.

CalFire says the "warning" means individuals living in these areas need to be prepared to leave immediately with a go-bag and planned evacuation route should a debris flow event.

Parts of the Ben Lomond, Felton and Boulder Creek Fire districts are impacted by this warning, along with Santa Cruz County Fire District.

Evacuation warning issued for parts of Santa Cruz County highlighted above. You can also check the link at the end of this article for more information

The zones are listed below:

Ben Lomond Fire District: BEN-E001B, BEN-E001C, BEN-E001D, BEN-E002A, BEN-E002D, BEN-E004B, BEN-E004C

Boulder Creek Fire District: BOU-E001, BOU-E010A, BOU-E021, BOU-E031, BOU- E036B, BOU-E037, BOU-E038, BOU-E021A, BOU-E020, BOU-E017, BOU-E016, BOU-E010, BOU-E006, BOU-E001A, BOU-E002, BOU-E033A, BOU-E038A, BOU-E031B, BOU-E030, BOU-E018A, BOU-E014, BOU-E009, BOU-E003, BOU-E001B, BOU-E015A, BOU-E039A, BOU-E040A

Felton Fire District: FEL-E002A, FEL-E002B, FEL-E003B, FEL-E003C, FEL-E004A, FEL-E005A

Santa Cruz County Fire Dept.: CRZ-E001B, CRZ-E001D, CRZ-E002B, CRZ-E003B, CRZ-E003D, CRZ-E006C, CRZ-E007A, CRZ-E017A, CRZ-E017C

To find out what zone you are in, please visit: www.community.zonehaven.com

Victor Guzman

Victor Guzman is the managing editor at KION News Channel 5/46.

