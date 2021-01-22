Seaside City Council approves second testing location

Top Stories

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION)

On Thursday night, Seaside’s city council members voted 3-2 to approve funding for a second testing location in Seaside.

The site will be run by Virus Geeks, a biotech company based out of San Francisco. The company has administered tests before in the city at Great Victory Temple Church.

Where the testing site will be located is yet to be determined

The city approved $182,000 to run the testing site and provide education on the virus.

The only location testing site in Seaside is saturated with appointments.

The city also announced the formation of a "vaccine action team" that will help educate and help gain people's willingness to get the coronavirus vaccine.