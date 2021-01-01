Greenfield Police investigating deadly New Year’s Eve shooting
GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV) -- One man is dead after a shooting in Greenfield Thursday night just hours before the new year.
Police say they found the person in a car parked in front of a home on the 1100 block of Heidi Drive with a gunshot wound.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police did not release information on if a suspect has been apprehended and say the investigation is ongoing. They've also not identified the victim in this shooting.
Anyone with information is urged to call Greenfield Police at 831-674-5111
You can also call Detective Kenedy at 831-385-4848 or Sergeant John Dow at 831-386-5969 if you have info.
