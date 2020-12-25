Gift wrappers raise awareness for foster care program

Top Stories

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION)

Steven duran became involved in the foster care program at the age of 17.

He knows what it's like to see children lack the support and protection of family and head to group homes.



“It's been a big need even prior the pandemic. There’s been a shortage of homes since I’ve been doing this for 25 years. A lot of kids end up getting displaced out of county. Siblings end up getting separated rather than placed locally. That's because there's not enough homes here in our Monterey County, said Duran.



Foster parents and staff with Family-to-Family work hard in hopes of making a difference in changing that.

During the holiday they donate their time to wrap gifts at the Del Monte Center.



Fund are used to buy underwear, socks, pajamas, shoes, so that there are items that are for the kids that come into foster care.



Organizers say this is a great setting to recruit potential foster parents. Their looking for compassionate people willing to open their homes and hearts to a child.



“We really have a need for families that want to take in teenagers. Teen-age males. Sibling groups we're trying to keep families together much as possible.”



These parents this holiday are hoping others to give the gift of family and open themselves to the possibility fostering a child.



