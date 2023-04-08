Skip to Content
Santa Cruz
By
Published 5:26 PM

Man faces attempted murder charge following burglary in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, CALIF. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man on April 7th for attempted murder.

At about 8:10 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a burglary in-progress at the 2800 block of Lakeview Drive in Santa Cruz.

As deputies were arriving on scene, additional calls came in reporting hearing a gunshot. Deputies contacted the suspect outside of the residence and detained him without further incident.

Deputies also located one male victim inside the residence and began rendering aid. The victim and suspect were known to each other. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment.

The suspect, now identified as Cody Arnold, was arrested for attempted murder.

Author Profile Photo

Katie Nicora

Katie Nicora is the Dayside Producer for KION News Channel 5/46

