Santa Cruz County launches walking and biking project to boost alternative transportation

Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The County of Santa Cruz is installing temporary pedestrian improvements and separated bikeways to boost safety and encourage alternative transportation.

The installation project will be on Portola Drive between 36th Avenue and 41st Avenue.

A launch celebration will include free pizza, giveaways, and speakers for local residents. Visitors are encouraged to try walking, biking, or driving through the installation project so the city can receive feedback. First District Supervisor Manu Koenig and Portola Drive business owners will speak at the event.

The launch celebration is scheduled for June 25 at 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will be in the lot next to Back in Shape Chiropractic.