Fire threatens homeless encampment

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Everyone is safe following a fire that broke out in the area of Highway 1 and River Street Friday night.

The Santa Cruz Fire Department says it received reports of the fire around 7:45 p.m.

It broke out near a bridge, and quickly began to threaten the Hell's Trail homeless encampment before spreading to nearby vegetation.

The Santa Cruz Fire Department, Santa Cruz Police Department and the California Highway Patrol were able to extinguish the fire around 9:15 p.m.

The Santa Cruz Fire Department says that exploding propane tanks are being looked at as a possible cause of the fire.