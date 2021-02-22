Santa Cruz residents help bike chop shop cleanup

Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) East and Westside neighborhoods got together over the weekend to help clean up bike chop shops in Santa Cruz.

Santa Cruz police say volunteers recovered piles of bikes, frames, wheels, handlebars, and tires in various states of repair.

Police use the cleanup as a reminder to be aware of bike theft in the area. People are encouraged to always lock their bikes, register them with the Santa Cruz Police Department, and file a report if their bike has been stolen as soon as possible.