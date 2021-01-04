Santa Cruz preschool reopens after COVID closure

Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) A Santa Cruz preschool and day care center is back open Monday after shutting down for a week when administration found out a teacher tested positive for COVID-19.

A few parents reached out to KION with concerns and questions about the case at Noah's Ark Preschool. They said they weren't notified about the closure, only to find out after seeing a note on the school's door.

Their major concerns were have children been in contact with the teacher and have other staff members been tested?

KION spoke with Noah's Ark to get some answers.

Noah's Ark Director Alejandrina Perez told KION all teachers were tested and a couple other staff members in a different department tested positive, in addition to the initial teacher. She says that teacher was out before she tested positive and all infected staff members are out until doctors say they can come back.

We're told the school is working with the Santa Cruz County Health Services Agency.

"We're going to try to re-enforce more about how we can take care of each other inside and outside before coming in Noah's Ark Pre-school," Perez said.

She says parents there were notified so they could get their children tested while the school was closed.

No more teachers or children have tested positive since.

We're told they will continue to take precautions moving forward and put up additional notices for parents.