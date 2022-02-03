2 arrested in Watsonville for sale of fentanyl

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said they arrested two people for the sale of highly addictive and dangerous drugs.

Alberto Galvan, 26, and Joscelyn Torres-Leon, 24, were arrested and charged with possession of fentanyl for sale.

A lengthy investigation ended with two search warrants being served on Brewington Ave. and Bent Tree Ct. and the uncover of three dozen fentanyl pills and an illegally possessed gun.

Illegal gun found by Watsonville Police.

Galvan is currently on parole for assault with a deadly weapon, is an active gang member and was arrested in the past for selling drugs, according to police.

Santa Cruz County is seeing an increase in overdose deaths involving fentanyl along with the rest of the country.